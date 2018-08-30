Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stock market's advance grinds to a halt on China concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:38pm CEST
Flags of the U.S., Canada and Mexico fly next to each other in Detroit, Michigan

LONDON (Reuters) - Stock market gains came to a grinding halt on Thursday, held back by concern that China will be left behind as the United States nears trade agreements with other North American countries and Europe.

Stock markets and major government bond yields rose in recent weeks on hopes that a global trade war could be averted, particularly with the leaders of the United States and Canada optimistic they could reach a new North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) by Friday.

But with tariffs beginning to hurt the Chinese economy, Asian stocks lost some of their gains and European shares followed suit on Thursday on concerns over trade relations between the world's two largest economies.

Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at FX broker OANDA, said there's a sense of urgency on NAFTA talks as the countries try to complete the deal before a new Mexican government takes control, and ahead of a mid-term vote in the United States.

"It doesn't mean the U.S. will look for a quick solution with China," he said. "There's still a long way to run with these trade situations, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see more tariffs on more goods before it gets better."

A Reuters poll showed activity among China's manufacturers probably slowed for the third straight month in August.

This pushed the Shanghai Composite Index <.SSEC> down 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.8 percent, and in turn hit European stocks on worries that reduced Chinese demand would hurt exporters.

A pan-European stock index <.STOXX> dropped 0.3 percent on Thursday, dragging the MSCI world equity index <.MIWD00000PUS>, which tracks shares in 47 countries, off a five-month high.

The export-dependant German DAX <.DAX> underperformed and was down half a percent. Futures pricing suggested U.S. stocks were also set to open lower, having hit fresh record highs overnight. [.N]

"Investors are relatively pessimistic and cautious for now amid low levels of trading volume, as there are still concerns over the development of the Sino-U.S. trade spat," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

U.S. tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods are expected to take effect next month.

BREXIT BOOST

Positive signals from London and Brussels over the trade component of EU divorce talks drove sterling higher against the euro on Thursday, though the risk of a no-deal Brexit kept the British currency well off its 2018 highs.

The gains came as European Union negotiator Michel Barnier signalled an more accommodative stance towards London in ongoing talks.

"It is a slight change in tone from Barnier and a sign that the EU is very aware of the Brexit deadline and they don't want a no-deal Brexit any more than we do," said Erlam of OANDA.

EMERGING TROUBLES

Meanwhile, yet another emerging market currency is under scrutiny, this time Argentina's, after the country asked the International Monetary Fund for early assistance, alarming investors and hurting the peso and the country's bond prices.

The IMF said it was studying the request from Argentina to speed up disbursement of a $50 billion loan.

The Argentinian peso <ARS=RASL> dropped more than 7 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day decline since the currency was allowed to float in December 2015.

Yields on Argentina's 100-year bond issued last year rose to its highest level yet at 9.859 percent overnight <AR163761602=>.

The peso's plunge came after a currency crisis hit Turkey earlier in the month, sparking worries about all emerging markets. The Turkish lira <TRYTOM=D4> retreated to a two-week low after Moody's on Wednesday downgraded 20 Turkish banks.

In commodities, Brent crude futures extended gains and was up 0.59 percent to $77.73 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.62 percent to $69.93 per barrel.

Oil contracts had risen more than 1 percent on Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories and as U.S. sanctions reduced Iranian crude shipments. [O/R]

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets open a news window on Reuters Eikon by pressing F9 and type in "Live Markets" in the search bar.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, editing by Larry King and Ken Ferris)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.31% 2769.29 End-of-day quote.-16.44%
DAX -0.52% 12496.45 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
HANG SENG -0.80% 28156.03 Real-time Quote.-5.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pSavvy European utilities shield themselves from higher carbon costs
RE
02:05pEU deeply disagrees with U.S. on trade despite detente
RE
02:03pDollar slips for a fifth day as trade spat concerns ease
RE
02:02pFresh Stress Grips World's Weakest Emerging-Market Currencies -- Update
DJ
02:00pDollar slips for a fifth day as trade spat concerns ease
RE
01:57pOil rises on Iran sanctions, lower U.S. fuel inventories
RE
01:57pFresh Stress Grips World's Weakest Emerging-Market Currencies -- Update
DJ
01:56pToronto-Dominion Bank third-quarter profit tops view, on lookout for deals
RE
01:52pDFID UK DEPARTMENT FOR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : New UK aid package will “stop dirty money in its tracks” and recover millions of pounds for developing countries
PU
01:52pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Centre to provide all necessary assistance to flood ravaged Kerala; Insurance Companies instructed to expedite claim settlements of flood victims; Demand for enhancing Kerala’s borrowing limit to be looked into says MoS Finance P. Radhakrishnan
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.