Stock markets in sight of vaunted 'V' - now it's time to discriminate: Mike Dolan

(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at
Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - World stocks have all but
completed the much vaunted "V-shaped" recovery from the pandemic
shock, anticipating a substantial healing of the global economy
over 12-18 months. But discrimination between markets is now
increasing.
The blanket return to equity is well advanced despite
still-rising global infection numbers, as investors continue to
bet on a vaccine arriving in 2021.
Aiding the bounce, massive government support and central
bank stimulus have floored borrowing and discount rates, further
boosting equity return premia relative to bonds, and channelling
investors into stocks on the old maxim of TINA - "there is no
alternative". That's especially so with interest rates likely to
remain near zero now for years to come to keep the mountainous
new government debts affordable.
The wave of global liquidity has therefore lifted pretty
much all boats since the low watermark of March. MSCI's
all-country stock index hit its highest level since Feb. 24 on
Tuesday - now just 4% from record peaks set just 107 trading
days ago, and a rise of almost 50% from the March trough.
Taking a six-month view in dollar terms, that picture is
broadly replicated by Wall Street's S&P 500, Germany's DAX,
Japan's Nikkei, and even wider euro zone and emerging market
aggregates.
China, first in and out of pandemic lockdowns, has
outperformed and vanguard stocks of the red-hot tech and pharma
sectors have stormed ahead globally to new records. Britain's
Brexit-hobbled FTSE 100 blue-chip and FTSE 250 mid-caps remain
standout laggards of the major markets - almost 20% shy of the
rest over the six-month period.
But with total global contagion numbers still rising despite
easing lockdowns, it's this regional discrimination that's now
main focus of the major investors going forward - riffing off
relative success in controlling the virus, varying degrees of
political risk, and "de-globalization" into a more fragmented
world economy.
Over the past month alone, Chinese and German benchmarks
have led the charge higher, with gains of more than 10% - twice
that of the percentage-point gain in the S&P 500.
Many funds have already been overweighting European stocks
into the second half of the year - a bias aided by the European
Union's eventual agreement on Tuesday of a 750-billion-euro
($860 billion) stimulus focused on digital and green investments
- by far the dominant investment themes of the era.
BlackRock's team stressed their European preference on
Monday as "the most attractive regional exposure to a
differentiated global reopening".
With several U.S. states struggling to control the virus and
many emerging markets with less robust health systems also
enduring persistent and alarming COVID-19 outbreaks, BlackRock
posited Europe many be best placed to gain from a global
recovery.
It contrasted Europe with emerging markets, in particular,
as the latter would typically be the destination of choice in a
rapid global upturn. But it reckoned the nature of Europe's
coronavirus response meant European companies may be better
placed to take advantage of China's advanced rebound and less
vulnerable to commodity price hits.
"We are overweight European stocks due to the region's
strong public health systems and ramped-up policy response," it
told clients. "We are underweight EM equities outside North Asia
due to the pandemic's spread and limited policy space."
BlackRock is far from alone in that respect
"Until the virus is under control, from a regional
perspective we continue to favor countries that have been
dealing more effectively with the outbreak. This means looking
at North Asia and Europe," Fabiana Fedeli, Robeco's global head
of fundamental equities, said on Tuesday.
Of course this discrimination between regions owes a lot to
wariness about Wall Street's market leadership, U.S. equity
valuations and the dollar going into November's presidential
election - a contest that itself could be heavily influenced by
the effectiveness of the nation's virus-control measures.
Some betting and prediction markets have incumbent
President Donald Trump trailing Democrat candidate Joe Biden by
more than 20 points, at least partly as a result of concerns
about Washington's pandemic response and how income benefits
support will be sustained.
And the extent to which that matters to market players was
amply illustrated this week by a UBS survey of about 4,000
investors and business owners from around the world.
Some 55% now expect Biden to win the White House race and
more than 60% said they plan to adjust their portfolios based on
the outcome, regardless of who wins.
As revealing was that 60% and 53% of Asian and European
investors respectively were optimistic about their own stock
markets over the next six months. Only 44% of U.S. respondents
thought likewise about their domestic equities.
($1 = 0.8728 euros)
(by Mike Dolan, Twitter: @reutersMikeD. Graphic by Ritvik
Carvalho; Editing by Pravin Char)