Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stockholm Patent and Market court resolution of dispute over C-RAD's claim for Beamocular patent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:00am EDT

The Stockholm Patent and Market court confirmed C-RAD’s entitlement to the patent application “Ionizing radiation detecting device” in its verdict published today. C-RAD filed a patent entitlement lawsuit in May 2017 against the company Beamocular AB.

A patent application for an invention was filed by Beamocular on March 2, 2015, followed by a PCT patent application on March 2, 2016. The founder and CEO of Beamocular, Kristofer Maad was previously employed by C-Rad as the CEO of C-RAD Imaging AB until September 2014.
C-RAD Imaging AB is a subsidiary of C-RAD focused on the development of a portal imaging and dosimetry device. The disputed invention is related to the research and development for C-RAD’s imaging detector for which C-RAD Imaging has filed its own earlier patent application in 2013, which now is a granted US patent. The detector has not been commercialized yet.

The company Beamocular filed for bankruptcy in the meantime. Beamocular still has the right to file an appeal.

C-RAD had legal and associated costs of approximately 1,5 MSEK related to the lawsuit, whereas the largest part has already been accounted for as cost until the first quarter 2019. As C-RAD prevailed in this dispute C-RAD shall be reimbursed by Beamocular for the full cost. Due to the financial situation of Beamocular, C-RAD might not get reimbursed in full.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.
For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

For further information:
Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com

This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13:00 CET on July 26, 2019.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17aKENYA AIRWAYS : Hospitality Superb
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:15aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:15aRYANAIR : Launches new lisbon route to zaragoza
PU
07:15aCOSTAIN : reinstated to Prompt Payment Code list
PU
07:15aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : Here's Why Contactless Payments Are About to Explode in the US
PU
07:15aCONTOURGLOBAL : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
07:15aCHARTER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:15aCHMP recommends EU approval of Roche's Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy as an initial treatment of adults with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
GL
07:14aChina moves to regulate 'blind' business expansion of financial holding firms
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELLNEX TELECOM : Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with IPO potential
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market
5PEUGEOT : Renault cuts revenue goal as car industry misery spreads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group