Stocks Accelerate Gains Despite Grim Jobs Report

By Joe Wallace, Xie Yu and Gunjan Banerji

U.S. share benchmarks rose in early trading Friday, boosted by an April jobs report that wasn't quite as bad as feared and signs of an easing in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The S&P 500 index rose 1% in early New York trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 326 points, or 1.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8%.

The monthly report from the U.S. Labor Department showed the coronavirus pandemic inflicted the biggest one-month blow to the jobs market on record. The unemployment rate shot up to 14.7% in April from 4.4% in March. April's jobless rate exceeded the previous record of 10.8% in data going back to 1948 and approached the 25% rate economists estimate was hit during the Great Depression.

Employers shed 20.5 million nonfarm jobs, equivalent to erasing every position created in the past decade. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had predicted an unemployment rate of 16.1% and 22 million job losses.

Though the jobs report showed the U.S. economy's immense struggle during the pandemic, investors appeared to be looking beyond the latest report, encouraged by signs of states' reopening.

"It was pretty well anticipated," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, of the jobs report. "The stock market is going to be more focused on looking forward at any information where economic activity is starting to pick up."

Friday morning's moves continue a recent trend in the stock market, in which major U.S. indexes have staged a rebound even as economic data has deteriorated. Another boost to the stock market: the Federal Reserve and government's steps to buoy the economy.

Stocks have kept rising in the face of an economic crisis because of steps the Fed took to free up capital markets, said Shep Perkins, chief investment officer for equities at Putnam Investments. "Companies are raising a lot of money: that's important," he said. "The stock market is going to be able to look through the crisis even though it's depression-like."

Earnings season is in its final stretch. With results in from more than 85% of companies in the S&P 500, earnings are predicted to have fallen 14%, according to FactSet.

Investors were encouraged by a report that top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China spoke on the telephone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for their phase-one trade deal. The call, reported by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, came after President Trump threatened to "terminate" the trade deal signed in January.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen in recent days, unnerving investors. Some feared the two countries would return to imposing tit-for-tat tariffs and other barriers to commerce, adding further strain on the world economy.

"People thought they could put the trade war on the back burner," said Cliff Tan, head of East Asian markets research at MUFG. "It was a very unpleasant thought that they may have to deal with that as well as the pandemic."

Mr. Tan expects trade hostilities to be deferred until after both the U.S. and Chinese governments have finished trying to get the pandemic under control.

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, shares of Uber Technologies rose almost 8% after the ride-hailing company introduced measures that it said my put it in a position to be profitable in 2021. Motorola Solutions dropped 9% after the telecommunications company told investors to brace for lower sales in the second quarter.

"There's so much we don't know right now," said Gary Robinson, who manages investments in U.S. stocks for Baillie Gifford. "One the one hand, we've got unprecedented stimulus, and on the other hand ballooning levels of unemployment."

Investors have flocked to technology stocks on expectations that the pandemic will accelerate a trend toward e-commerce and home working, Mr. Robinson said. Whereas the S&P 500 remains 11% below where it started the year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on Thursday closed in positive territory for 2020 for the first time in two months.

U.S. crude futures ticked 1.4% higher to $23.88 a barrel, on course to advance 20% this week. Oil prices have been bolstered by a pickup in demand as parts of the U.S. and Europe roll back restrictions, as well as accelerating output cuts and Saudi Aramco's decision to raise its official export prices for June.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.7%, led by shares in construction and materials companies. Markets in the U.K. are closed for a holiday. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.8% by the close of trading, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 2.6% higher.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com, Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com and Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com