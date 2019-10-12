Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks: Apple Shares Buck Weakness in FAANGs -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Paul Vigna

The past year has been a mixed bag for the popular "FAANG" stocks, but one of the "A's" is back on track.

Shares of Apple Inc. rose 2.7% to $236.21 Friday, setting an all-time closing high. After a brutal selloff last fall, the stock has surged about 64% from its 2019 low of $142 set on Jan. 3.

For most of last year, all the FAANGs were rising. Facebook Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc. and Alphabet Inc. all set records in the second half of 2018. Most have fallen since then, though.

Facebook is down about 15% since hitting a high of $217 in July. Amazon is down about 15% from its September 2018 high of $2,039. Netflix is down 32% since hitting a record $419 in July 2018. Alphabet hit a record high in July 2018, slid into 2019, set another new high in April -- and is down 6% since then.

These highly profitable, high-profile names have propelled most of the market's gains in recent years, spurring CNBC's Jim Cramer to coin the "FANG" moniker in 2013. More and more, they have been treated as parts of a whole, and that trading pattern has grown as some exchange-traded funds focused on tech stocks have become FANG proxies.

Apple was unofficially "added" to the FANG group in 2017, resulting in the ungainly new nickname FAANG. But it's different from the others not just because of its late addition.

The first four companies are mainly software companies. Apple has software, too, but is really more of a hardware company. What makes that hardware even more valuable is if Apple can put compelling software on it, and that's where Apple may take a big bite out of some of its FAANG siblings.

Apple TV is set to launch in a few weeks, putting the company into direct competition with Netflix and Amazon, as well as companies like Walt Disney Co. and CBS Corp. With about 900 million iPhones out there, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives figures Apple could probably get about 100 million consumers using its streaming service over the next three to four years.

That would add about $15 a share to Apple's bottom line and, along with demand for new iPhones, make the stock itself more valuable. Mr. Ives raised his target price to $265 from $245.

Write to Paul Vigna at paul.vigna@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.52% 1215.71 Delayed Quote.16.34%
AMAZON.COM 0.68% 1731.92 Delayed Quote.15.31%
APPLE INC. 2.66% 236.21 Delayed Quote.45.87%
CBS CORPORATION 2.04% 38.43 Delayed Quote.-12.10%
FACEBOOK 2.31% 184.19 Delayed Quote.40.51%
NETFLIX 0.87% 282.93 Delayed Quote.5.71%
S&P 500 1.09% 2970.27 Delayed Quote.18.49%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.53% 130.02 Delayed Quote.17.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:48aStocks: Apple Shares Buck Weakness in FAANGs -- WSJ
DJ
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11ADRs Climb on Friday with SAP, Rio Tinto and JD.com Trading Actively
DJ
10/11Stocks off highs after trade deal announced; Brexit hopes boost pound
RE
10/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Progress
DJ
10/11MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes 300 Points Higher After U.S.-China Trade Truce
DJ
10/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Progress
DJ
10/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes -- Update
DJ
10/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : U.S. outlines 'Phase 1' trade deal with China, suspends October tariff hike
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Uber to buy Chile's Cornershop as it sets sights on delivering groceries
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN MULLING SALE OR STOCK LISTING FOR LAMBORGHINI: Bloomberg
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Reynolds American files for FDA review of e-cigarett..
5Facebook's Libra currency abandoned by major financial companies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group