Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks, Bond Yields Fall Amid Anxiety Over World Economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:20am EDT

By Georgi Kantchev and Akane Otani

Global stocks and bond yields slid Friday as weak manufacturing data from the eurozone deepened investors' anxiety about the health of the world economy.

Major stock indexes have managed to rally this year despite a slowdown in the global economy, in part because central banks have signaled they will back off plans to normalize monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

But signs that momentum continues to cool across major economies challenged investors, raising questions about whether a soft patch of data could mark the start of a more persistent downturn.

A report Friday showed factory output in the eurozone fell in March at the fastest pace in six years. Germany's 10-year bond yield fell into negative territory for the first time since October 2016, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note slid to 2.444%, a fresh low for the year.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, typically retreat when investors are pessimistic about prospects for growth.

In another warning sign, a closely watched yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007. The spread between 3-month and 10-year U.S. Treasurys fell to -0.02 percentage point.

Investors and Fed officials closely watch the dispersion of short- and longer-term yields because the three-month yield has exceeded the 10-year yield ahead of every recession since 1975.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245 points, or 0.9%, to 25716 after the opening bell. The S&P 500 lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1%.

"This confirms the softening data tone the market has been observing and central banks have been forced to take note of," said Matt Cairns, strategist at Rabobank.

Now, many say investors are grappling with whether central banks' wait-and-see approach to monetary policy will be enough to avert a global economic slowdown.

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve officials indicated they are unlikely to raise interest rates this year and may be nearly finished with the series of increases they began more than three years ago. On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the central bank was likely to leave the policy rate unchanged for many months.

This change of tactic by the Fed has divided the market. For some, it is the latest sign that economic growth in the U.S. and around the world is slowing. For others, a more dovish Fed could prolong the bull market.

"The market is polarized: Half thinks we are in a bull market recovery and the other half thinks we are in a bear market rally," said Eoin Murray, head of investment at asset manager Hermes.

To be sure, few believe that in the U.S., a recession is imminent.

Corporate earnings, while cooling, are still expected to post single-digit percentage growth in 2019, according to FactSet. The labor market has added jobs for 101 consecutive months, its longest streak ever, and unemployment remains low.

But the question investors say they are contending with is whether the slowdown in the eurozone could have a ripple effect, hitting profits at multinationals in the U.S.

In one sign of pessimism, many traders have begun to bet that the Fed will go as far as lowering rates soon -- something they haven't done since the midst of the financial crisis in 2008.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary, showed the market pricing in a 50% chance of the Fed lowering rates by the end of the year, according to CME Group. That marked the highest probability yet this year.

Write to Georgi Kantchev at georgi.kantchev@wsj.com and Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.73% 25800.13 Delayed Quote.11.30%
NASDAQ 100 -0.56% 7458.116845 Delayed Quote.16.60%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.73% 7788.213625 Delayed Quote.16.48%
S&P 500 -0.69% 2837.96 Delayed Quote.13.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
10:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Fall Amid Anxiety Over World Economy
DJ
10:19aEUROPE : European stocks accelerate fall, bond yields slide after U.S. PMI miss
RE
10:15aTSX off six-month highs on soft inflation, weak retail sales
RE
09:54aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Slide After Weak Europe Data Underlines Growth Worries
DJ
09:53aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bond Yields Slide Amid Economic Worry
DJ
08:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Lower Amid Economic Worry
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:38aSkittish investors pull more than $20 billion from stocks, rush into bonds - BAML
RE
07:15aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 sinks as sterling gains on Brexit relief
RE
06:49aEUROPE : European shares dive after grim flash PMI surveys
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : shares dive on potential Alcatel-Lucent compliance issues
2EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
3APPLE : APPLE : New York Times CEO warns publishers ahead of Apple news launch
4DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
5AIRBUS SE : Indonesian airline cancels Boeing order, citing passenger fear

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.