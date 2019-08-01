Stocks, Bond Yields, Oil Fall on New China Tariffs

By Jessica Menton

Stocks, bond yields and oil prices dropped after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will impose additional tariffs on China next month, highlighting how trade worries continue to rattle investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a rebound of more than 300 points, oil dropped 7.9% -- posting its worst day since February 2015 -- and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note plumbed fresh 2019 lows. The blue-chip index dropped 60 points, or 0.2%, to 26800. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4%.

President Trump said Thursday the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports beginning Sept. 1, reviving investor concerns over trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

The latest round of U.S.-China trade talks concluded Wednesday without any compromise, though both sides described the talks as constructive. The next round will be held in September.

Stocks were lower on the day after rebounding earlier in the session, as traders had grown more confident that the Federal Reserve would cut rates again in September. Federal-funds futures showed the market was pricing in a 70% chance of another quarter-point rate cut in September. That is up from around 49% on Wednesday, according to CME Group.

Weaker-than-expected economic data and a drop in oil prices also raised concerns on the outlook for global growth.

"The market rightly or wrongly thought that the China trade issue was on the back burner for now," said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW Inc. "Investors' concerns about the Fed are off of the table in the near term. As tensions with China are getting dialed up again, it creates more uncertainty for investors, which is why the market took a big leg lower."

U.S. government-bond yields have erased almost all of their rise following the 2016 presidential election when investors bet that massive tax cuts and infrastructure spending would stimulate growth and inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield has fallen more than 1 percentage point since peaking at a multiyear high of about 3.2% in November.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, was down 0.2% after climbing more than 0.2% earlier Thursday.

In commodities, U.S. crude prices dropped 8% to $54.85 a barrel. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 7.2% to $60.35 a barrel.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's employment report for signs that the U.S. economy remains on solid footing amid concerns over trade tensions and slowing global growth. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimate U.S. employers added 165,000 jobs in July while the unemployment rate is projected to tick down to 3.6%.

Data released Thursday showed U.S. factory activity lost momentum in July. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell to 51.2 in July from 51.7 in June, the fourth consecutive month of slowing expansion. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

On Thursday, shares of Qualcomm slid 2.8% after the chip maker cut its full-year forecast for global smartphone sales. Prudential Financial's shares dropped 10% after the company posted a slight increase in adjusted operating earnings.

General Motors' stock rose 0.3% after the car maker reported second-quarter results that beat expectations. Shares of Verizon Communications climbed 0.3% after the company said it added more wireless customers than some analysts expected in its second quarter.

Royal Dutch Shell slid 5% after the energy giant said its profit fell. The company cited lower oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins, outweighing a rise in production.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%. The British pound was down 0.1% against the dollar, hovering near historic lows after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged.

In Asia, both China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8%.

--Caitlin Ostroff contributed to this article.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com