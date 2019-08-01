Stocks, Bond Yields, Oil Fall on New China Tariffs

By Jessica Menton

Stocks, bond yields and oil prices dropped after President Trump said that the U.S. will impose additional tariffs on China next month, an abrupt escalation in trade tensions that deeply rattled investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a rebound of more than 300 points, oil dropped 7.9% and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note plumbed fresh 2016 lows. The blue-chip index dropped 280.85 points, or 1%, to 26583.42, its third consecutive day of losses.

The S&P 500 slid 26.82 points, or 0.9%, to 2953.56, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 64.30 points, or 0.8%, to 8111.12.

Mr. Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese imports beginning Sept. 1.

The latest round of U.S.-China trade talks concluded Wednesday without any compromise, though both sides described the talks as constructive. The next round will be held in September.

Despite the losses, the Dow and S&P 500 both sit within 2.8% of their all-time highs.

"It remains to be seen whether this fresh set of tariffs will have a lasting effect on the markets," said Michael Antonelli, market strategist at investment bank Robert W. Baird & Co. "If we use history as a guidance, it hasn't."

Stocks were lower on the day after rebounding earlier in the session, as traders had grown more confident that the Federal Reserve would cut rates again in September. The Fed lowered rates Wednesday for the first time since 2008, and stocks logged their first 1% decline in more than a month.

Federal-funds futures showed the market was pricing in a 70% chance of another quarter-point rate cut in September. That is up from around 49% on Wednesday, according to CME Group.

"The market rightly or wrongly thought that the China trade issue was on the back burner for now," said R.J. Grant, director of equity trading at KBW Inc. "Investors' concerns about the Fed are off of the table in the near term. As tensions with China are getting dialed up again, it creates more uncertainty for investors, which is why the market took a big leg lower."

Weaker-than-expected economic data and a drop in oil prices also raised concerns on the outlook for global growth.

Energy and financial shares in the S&P 500 led the broader market lower, with both the sectors shedding more than 2% apiece. The losses in energy stocks came as U.S. crude prices dropped 7.9% to $53.95 a barrel, their worst one-day percentage drop since February 2015.

Shares of U.S. oil producers slid, with Whiting Petroleum and Concho Resources tumbling 39% and 22%, respectively.

U.S. government-bond yields have erased almost all of their rise following the 2016 presidential election, when investors bet that massive tax cuts and infrastructure spending would stimulate growth and inflation. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dropped to 1.894% -- its lowest yield since Nov. 8, 2016 -- falling more than 1 percentage point since peaking at a multiyear high of about 3.2% in November.

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, which tracks expectations for stock swings, jumped 11% to 17.87. Wall Street's "fear gauge" has climbed 28% over the past two days, its largest two-day move since May 7.

Justin Wiggs, managing director in equity trading at Stifel Nicolaus, said the volatility rattled some investors, adding that the firm saw an increase in buying interest from clients in defensive sectors, including consumer staples, utility and real-estate shares.

"The tariff threat has investors concerned about the broader economy," Mr. Wiggs said. "That was enough of a reality check on the heels of the Fed."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, fell 0.1%.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's employment report for signs that the U.S. economy remains on solid footing amid concerns over trade tensions and slowing global growth. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimate U.S. employers added 165,000 jobs in July while the unemployment rate is projected to tick down to 3.6%.

"Investors are still unsure about whether more rate cuts are a done deal, so they're looking elsewhere to see how the U.S. economy will perform," said Lewis Altfest, chief executive at Altfest Personal Wealth Management.

Data released Thursday showed U.S. factory activity lost momentum in July. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell to 51.2 from 51.7 in June, the fourth consecutive month of slowing expansion. Readings above 50 indicate activity is expanding across the manufacturing sector, while those below 50 are a sign of contraction.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%. The British pound fell 0.7% against the dollar, a 52-week low.

Both the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8%.

