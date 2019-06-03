Stocks, Bond Yields Start the Week With Fresh Declines

By Avantika Chilkoti

Global markets dropped along with bond yields on Monday, as investors continued to digest the impact of President Trump's threat to introduce fresh tariffs on imports from Mexico.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.7% in opening trading. The electronic technology and industrial services sectors weighed on markets in the region, as shares in semiconductor firm Infineon Technologies dropped 5.7%.

The German market drifted lower after the chairwoman of Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner stepped down, adding to uncertainty over the government in Berlin.

In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange lost 0.3%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.2% and Japan's Nikkei was down 0.9%.

Futures pointed to opening losses on Wall Street with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.7% and the S&P 500 down 0.6%.

Investors have grown skittish about the prospects for global growth in recent sessions as concerns about trade tensions returned to the fore.

Last week, Mr. Trump said on Twitter the U.S. would impose escalating tariffs on Mexico beginning June 10 if the country doesn't stem the flow of migrants across the border. Equity markets responded with declines.

"All you need is one tweet and it lights a match under the market," said Patrick Spencer, vice chairman for equities at Baird.

Still, some investors are optimistic that tensions with the U.S. and its various trading partners will ease as leaders see the conflict weighing on global financial markets and economic growth.

"It is bad for everybody, so in the end we are bound to get a trade deal, " said Stuart Mitchell, managing partner of boutique asset manager S.W. Mitchell Capital in London.

This weekend, Mr. Trump took to Twitter to announce that Mexico would send a delegation to the U.S., adding that Washington wants "action" and not just "talk" on migration.

In addition to hitting equity markets, renewed trade concerns have driven down yields on key sovereign bonds, often seen as havens when investors grow risk-averse.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dropped to 2.082% on Monday, from 2.139% on Friday, while the yield on 10-year German government debt pushed further into negative territory at -0.211%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was broadly flat.

Analysts at Barclays are now forecasting a 75 basis point cut in rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the second half of this year, as rising trade tensions drag on global growth.

"We view the expansion of tariffs to Mexico as an important development since it lowers the bar for tariffs on other important U.S. trading partners, including Europe," wrote Michael Gapen and Jonathan Millar at Barclays in a recent note.

Looking ahead, investors were anticipating fresh data on U.S. manufacturing later Monday and the next jobs report on Friday for clues on how trade concerns are affecting the domestic economy. On Tuesday, Europe's statistics agency will provide fresh estimates on employment and inflation in the region.

The figures are expected to show an annual rate of inflation of 1.4% in May, slowing from 1.7% in April and well under the European Central Bank's target of just below 2%.

In commodities, global benchmark Brent crude oil was down 1.6% at $60.98 a barrel.

