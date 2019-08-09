Stocks Cap a Turbulent Week With Slight Declines -- Update

By Alexander Osipovich

The stock market ended this week slightly below where it started. But a lot happened from Monday through Friday.

Investors ricocheted between riskier and safer assets, following the advances and retreats of the U.S.-China trade war, and watching warily the emergence of a new front: the currency markets. The big winners were gold and U.S. Treasurys, typical havens in times of trouble.

Friday ended on a down note. President Trump raised the possibility that a meeting with China on trade might be canceled, pressuring stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Friday down 0.3% to 26287.44. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1%.

After all the big swings of recent days, all three major indexes were down less than 1% for the week.

"We're not ready to make a deal, but we'll see what happens," Mr. Trump told reporters Friday morning. "We will see whether or not China keeps our meeting in September."

The week began with a rout Monday after moves from China's central bank to weaken the yuan triggered fears that the standoff between Washington and Beijing could deepen. U.S. stocks had their worst one-day drop of the year.

But they turned around the next day after Beijing backed off further escalation in the dispute. The S&P 500 rose through the middle of the week before falling again on Friday.

For much of this year, stocks have rallied on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, lifting the Dow to record highs in July. But after the Fed delivered its long-awaited rate cut last week, stocks tumbled as the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing worsened and the U.S. central bank appeared to signal it may hold back from further monetary easing.

The cocktail of trade tensions and rate-cut hopes has led to a stock market that has risen about 16% year-to-date, but is also only up a little more than 2% from where it was a year ago.

At Friday's close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 90.75 points. The S&P 500 dropped 19.44 points to 2918.65, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 80.02 points to 7959.14.

At the heart of investors' worries is that the trade war could push the U.S. and world economies into a slowdown. In a rapid-fire series of events this month, Mr. Trump ordered tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports to take effect Sept. 1, Beijing allowed the yuan to weaken and said it had halted U.S. agricultural imports, and the U.S. Treasury designated China a currency manipulator.

Adding to concerns about a global slowdown, the U.K. reported Friday that its gross domestic product unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, as Brexit worries took their toll.

"There's a lot more recession talk coming up," said Jack Janasiewicz, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers. "2008 remains fresh in a lot of investors minds, and people are pretty quick to de-risk."

Investors have piled into safe-haven assets such as U.S. government bonds and gold amid the latest turmoil. The yield on the 10-year U.S. government bond hit its lowest level in several years earlier this week. It settled at 1.731%, up from 1.710% on Thursday, after choppy trading. Yields move in the opposite direction of prices.

Gold futures slipped less than 0.1% to $1,496.60 a troy ounce on Friday, after reaching six-year highs on Wednesday.

The yuan remained stable Friday, but the offshore rate to the dollar was weaker than a previous key level, with the currency trading at 7.08 to the dollar.

"The prospect that both governments were going to reach for measures that they hadn't previously used was very disappointing for markets this week," said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

In the U.S., shares of Uber Technologies fell 6.8% to $40.05 after the ride-hailing company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss after markets closed on Thursday.

In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.8%, while the British pound touched multiyear lows against the euro and the dollar. Italian government bonds sold off heavily, pushing yields sharply higher after Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League party, sought to trigger elections.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% after economic data on Friday showed that producer prices have fallen into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

U.S. crude oil gained 3.7% to $54.50 a barrel. The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was up less than 0.1%.

