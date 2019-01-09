Stocks Climb as U.S.-China Trade Talks Enter Third Day

By David Hodari

Stocks around the world extended their resurgence Wednesday as the U.S. and China found some common ground on trade, bolstering markets as talks between the two countries entered their third day.

Europe's pan-continental Stoxx 600 index climbed 0.5% in the opening minutes of trading, with sectors especially exposed to global trade leading the way higher. The Stoxx's autos sector jumped 2.5%, while European tech and basic resources stocks rose 1.4% and 1.2% respectively.

Upbeat trading in Europe followed similar moves in Asia, where Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, as well as key benchmarks in South Korea and Taiwan, gained more than 1.8%. The move marked a four-week high for the Hang Seng.

In the U.S., futures put the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite Index on course to tick 0.3% higher at the opening bell, in what would be a fourth consecutive day of increases for the Nasdaq.

Midlevel discussions between Trump and Xi administration officials continued into their final day Wednesday, with the U.S. delegation expected to leave Beijing later in the day.

While the two negotiating teams were still far from reaching an overarching trade deal, they appeared to progress toward bridging the acrimonious divide that unnerved market participants during 2018. U.S. access to Chinese markets and Chinese purchases of U.S. goods were among the topics discussed.

"Talks with China are going very well!" President Trump said in a tweet Tuesday.

Risk assets pummeled by bilateral tariffs last year received a fresh boost Wednesday, with the Chinese yuan climbing 0.3% versus the U.S. dollar and the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasurys rising to 2.723% from 2.716% late Tuesday. Yields rise when prices fall.

"Positive signs emerging out of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing may be supportive of risk sentiment" said Citi strategists in a note.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last down 0.1%, extending its five-day losses to 0.9%.

A combination of softening trade tensions and easing anxieties over U.S. monetary policy have buoyed stocks in recent sessions, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday he was prepared to be flexible over interest-rate policy if necessary.

With the U.S. and China wrapping up the current round of talks and Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later Wednesday, the two issues remained front and center in investors' considerations.

"The interesting interaction has been between the Fed and the trade talks, because the market has had concerns around trade. That was feeding through into weaker surveys and concerns around a slowdown in growth leading the market to price out any rate increases in 2019," said Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"But if a trade deal is done then you may see a bounce in some of those surveys--obviously equities markets would rally--but with that you'd expect government bond yields to move higher if they do start to price in the Fed no longer worrying about the trade war," Mr. Bell added.

Elsewhere, the U.S. partial government shutdown showed few signs of ending, though President Trump stopped short of declaring a national emergency in a televised address late Tuesday. Republicans and Democrats remained divided over the Mr. Trump's demand that any funding bill include money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Traders were continuing to monitor Brexit developments, with the British pound last up 0.1.% after lawmakers narrowly approved an amendment to restrict the government's scope to change tax law in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Some analysts said such a move would reduce the likelihood that the U.K. leaves the European Union without a deal.

In commodities, oil prices were also buoyant, with Brent crude up 0.8% at $59.20 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate futures up 1% at $50.28 a barrel, amid hopes for tightening supply. Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,284 a troy ounce.

Write to David Hodari at David.Hodari@wsj.com