Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks Climb at End of Turbulent Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 09:21pm CET

By Avantika Chilkoti and Jessica Menton

U.S. stocks advanced Friday, following a week of dramatic swings on Wall Street that underscore the uncertainty gripping investors heading into 2019.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 200 points, or 0.9%, to 23335, after storming back with a record rebound Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.3%.

All three major U.S. indexes are up at least 3.5% this week, on course to snap a three-week losing streak. Despite the gains, the indexes are all poised for annual losses for the first time since 2008, while the blue chips and the S&P 500 are on pace for their worst December since 1931.

Despite the rally this week, analysts remain cautious about the prospects for equity markets into the new year. Top of mind in the U.S. this week is the partial government shutdown, which is expected to continue into January.

Concerns that the U.S. economy is set for a slowdown have weighed on markets in recent months, as the effects of last year's massive tax overhaul wear off and the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

Larry Benedict, chief executive of The Opportunistic Trader, said this week's gyrations have left him with more unanswered questions, which he says will likely set up 2019 to be a volatile year because of ongoing political and economic uncertainty.

"My main unanswered question this year is why is everybody in such a panic? If you look at other months that have seen these kind of sharp losses, they were all during a crisis. But we're not in one right now, which is shocking."

Mr. Benedict added that this week's unprecedented moves have been due in part to the lack of liquidity in the market from the absence of players.

Ten of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500 climbed Friday, led by gains in consumer-discretionary, financial and heath-care stocks. Widely held technology stocks rose, with Amazon and Intel up more than 2%.

Equity markets rallied earlier this year, led by the technology sector, but those gains have been reversed in the final three months of the year. Energy and industrial stocks have also slumped sharply in 2018 amid falling commodity prices and global trade tensions. The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials this quarter are down 15% and 13%, respectively.

Mr. Benedict said he anticipates that investors will want to buy stocks heading into 2019, but said it is a matter of whether they will be able to handle the volatility. "Are there going to be any buyers of the beaten down stocks next year? That's what's going to be interesting."

The holiday period has been defined by wild market swings, with U.S. stocks slumping Thursday before staging a dramatic comeback just before markets closed. The Dow swung from an intraday 2.7% fall to close 1.1% higher.

"The volatility we're seeing is very reminiscent of some of those ugly periods like when the dot-com bubble popped in 2000, or the post-Lehman financial crisis," said Mark Travis, chief executive and president of Intrepid Capital, which has roughly $1 billion in assets under management. "We don't have the systemic problems that we had then, but we're seeing a global tantrum," he said, referring to how long-duration assets such as fixed income have come under pressure as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

Mr. Travis said the firm has used this month's downturn as an opportunity to add exposure to stocks that have more attractive valuations, including energy company Cabot Oil & Gas and footwear company Sketchers.

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials were on the brink of a bear market, typically defined as at least a 20% decline from a recent high, at the beginning of the week. Following a rally over the past two trading days, the indexes were down 15% and 14% from their respective peaks.

"A bear market doesn't just come on this fast and this strong," said Tatyana Bunich, president and founder at Financial 1 Wealth Management, adding there would need to be signs of a recession, such as rising unemployment, weak earnings and slumping consumer-spending data.

"None of that is happening. I do believe there's going to be slowing in the economy, but it's not going to happen overnight," she said.

There have been few havens for investors, with gold, international bonds and cash equivalents all offering paltry returns.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to 2.738%, from 2.744% on Thursday. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. oil prices rose 1.6% to settle at $45.33 a barrel, despite a smaller-than-expected drop in crude inventories.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 added 2%. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.4%.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BPM 4.19% 1.968 End-of-day quote.-27.91%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.44% 2493.9 End-of-day quote.-24.75%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.52% 23024.84 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
HANG SENG 0.04% 25473.98 Real-time Quote.-14.94%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 6275.1053 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 6575.0569 Delayed Quote.-4.69%
S&P 500 -0.36% 2481.38 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:56pOil Finishes Higher, Moving in Tandem with Stocks
DJ
09:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver at End of Turbulent Week
DJ
09:44pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Edge Lower As Wall Street Prepares To Wrap Up Week Of Wild Swings
DJ
09:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb at End of Turbulent Week
DJ
07:54pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End The Week Higher; DAX Logs Worst Annual Decline In 10 Years
DJ
07:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on Last Day of Turbulent Week
DJ
07:22pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Fall As Stocks Struggle To Push Higher
DJ
07:21pLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Notches Best Day In 8 Months As Energy And Mining Shares Gain
DJ
07:18pU.S. retirees try to keep cool as stocks tumble
RE
06:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver on Last Day of Turbulent Week
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKKEI : Japan stocks are a bargain but there are few takers
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Germany paves way for upgrading exhaust systems on older diesel cars
3APPLE : Buybacks Come Back to Bite Firms -- WSJ
4TESLA : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board -- 3rd Update
5FIRST REPUBLIC BANK : First Republic Bank to Join S&P 500 on Jan 2

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.