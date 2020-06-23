Stocks Climb on Positive Economic Data

By Anna Hirtenstein

U.S. stocks rose Tuesday as investors cheered indicators showing that the manufacturing and services sectors around the world have started to recover as lockdowns ease.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 180 points, or 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7%.

The gains were broad, with all 11 sectors of the S&P 500 in positive territory. The beaten-down financials group led the way, rising 1.6%.

Investors have been watching for signs of how quickly the global economy will recover from the coronavirus-induced slowdown. Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2% after data from France suggested a stronger-than-expected recovery after lockdown measures were lifted. Activity levels in the broader eurozone also improved to their highest level since February, though the indicators continued to signal a contraction.

"What matters is acceleration in the growth rate of this data. We weren't expecting to see the acceleration for a few months, but there are signs that we're already getting some now," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "That's very positive for the equity market."

Overnight, U.S. futures and Asian stock markets were buffeted by conflicting signals from the Trump administration on the trade deal with China. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro sparked confusion among investors when he told Fox News that the agreement was "over" in a Monday evening interview. President Trump then tweeted to say the deal was "fully intact."

By the close of trading, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.6%.

Markets have been spooked in recent weeks by signs of deterioration in the U.S.-China relationship, so Mr. Trump's clarification "was very important for it not to go back to a crisis mode," said Stephane Monier, chief investment officer of Lombard Odier. Investors are closely scrutinizing the power struggle between the two largest economies in the world, he said.

Lombard Odier is planning to increase its holdings of Chinese equities and bonds, he said.

As investors favored risky assets, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note edged up to 0.723%, from 0.704% Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Investors are looking ahead to the release of new home sales in the U.S., which will be out at 10 a.m. The data will be interpreted as an indication of consumer confidence, according to Georgina Taylor, a multiasset fund manager at Invesco.

"It's one thing to turn a factory back on but does everyone feel comfortable going out and spending money? Consumer confidence plays a part in that," Ms. Taylor said. She's expecting to see a longer-term trend emerge where more people move out of city centers as they increasingly work from home.

Karen Langley contributed to this article.

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com