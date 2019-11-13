Stocks Climb on Powell Speech

By Alexander Osipovich

U.S. stocks inched higher Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the U.S. central bank was still willing to step in and support economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. The S&P 500 added 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1%. All three indexes are on pace to close at records.

Major indexes opened the day with small losses, but picked up after Mr. Powell began speaking to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

The Fed chief said he didn't see a need to adjust monetary policy after three interest-rate cuts this year, but he added that the Fed was open to reassessing its stance if conditions worsened.

Mr. Powell struck a "slightly more dovish tone" than at his most recent press conference in October, when he signaled that the Fed was done cutting rates for now, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"In other words, the pause is not set in stone," she said.

Trade talks with China have also been a big focus for investors. Major stock indexes have been at record highs in recent days, buoyed by optimism over a "phase one" trade deal between the U.S. and China.

But a key question hanging over trade talks is whether Washington will agree to remove existing tariffs on Chinese imports to secure an initial deal with Beijing, rather than just lifting the threat of further levies due Dec. 15.

Investors are likely to be cautious without concrete signs of progress on trade, analysts cautioned.

"The euphoria of an imminent trade deal has dissipated," said Mike Loewengart, vice president of investment strategy at E*Trade. "Expectations should be tempered given the back-and-forth we've seen over the past year."

Earlier, overseas markets were rattled as unrest gripped Hong Kong, including parts of the financial district. The Hang Seng fell 1.8%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.9%.

In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.3%.

"The escalation of violence has caused some market jitters," said Daryl Liew, head of portfolio management at REYL Singapore.

Haven assets made gains. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.884%, from 1.909% Tuesday. Yields move in the opposite directions from prices. Gold futures climbed 0.8%.

New data showed U.S. consumer prices rose slightly more than expected last month, driven by higher energy costs. The consumer-price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% in October from the previous month, the Labor Department said. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.3% rise.

In his testimony, Mr. Powell said stable inflation -- along with moderate economic growth and a strong jobs market -- were factors supporting the Fed's stance that new rate cuts were unnecessary.

In earnings news, shares of Energizer Holdings jumped 13% after the battery manufacturer's revenue growth came in better than expected.

Cloud-based data analytics company Datadog's shares rallied 18% after its earnings beat expectations, reporting results for its first quarter as a public company.

Meanwhile, SmileDirectClub, a teeth-straightening startup that was also reporting for the first time since its initial public offering, tumbled 18% after it said losses had widened in the latest quarter.

Technology giant Cisco Systems will report earnings later Wednesday.

In commodities, U.S. crude oil futures gained 1.2%.

