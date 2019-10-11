Stocks Climb on U.S.-China Trade Talk Hopes

By Gunjan Banerji and Will Horner

U.S. stocks and government bond yields soared to cap a volatile week, lifted by hopes of progress between the U.S. and China on trade negotiations.

President Trump offered an upbeat assessment of trade talks and said he would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday. Investors are hoping that Beijing's emissaries are ready to offer compromises to prevent Mr. Trump from raising tariff levels next week and imposing new ones in December.

On Friday morning, he said on Twitter that "good things are happening at China Trade Talk Meeting. Warmer feelings than in recent past, more like the Old Days."

Some tensions in Europe also appeared to calm. The British pound added 1.4% against the dollar following signs of progress in Brexit talks.

The optimism on trade helped reverse some losses from earlier in the week and puts the S&P 500 on track to snap a three-week losing streak. Trade tensions have been a key driver of market volatility this year as investors have reacted to fresh tariffs between the two countries and tweets from President Trump on their progress.

"This has been an irritant, I would say, for investors," said John Carey, a portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. A deal "would ease at least one source of worry."

In a sign of how eager investors have been for a resolution on trade, anticipation of a deal was enough to lure some investors back into stocks after declines earlier this week. They shed traditionally safer bets like gold and the Japanese yen.

Major U.S. stock indexes were on track for their biggest one-day advances in months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 491 points, or 1.9%, poised for its best gain since at least June. The S&P 500 surged 1.9% on broad-based gains. The Nasdaq Composite added 2%. Gains accelerated midday.

Shares of industrials companies were some of the largest gainers in the S&P 500, outpacing the broader index's gains. Caterpillar, which has been a bellwether stock for trade, added 5.4%. Apple shares rose 2.2%, on track for a fresh record.

Global stocks also jumped in anticipation of progress on trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.3% and the Shanghai Composite gained 0.9%.

"Actions speak louder than words," said David Madden, an analyst at CMC Markets U.K. "At the end of the day, if the two sides were not interested in having some progress, they wouldn't even be meeting today."

Adding to the enthusiasm, U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early October, according to a University of Michigan survey released Friday. Investors have been closely watching for signs that lackluster manufacturing data around the world will spill over to the consumer, which has been a source of strength in the U.S. economy.

As investors bought stocks, they dumped safer bets like government bonds , gold and the Japanese yen. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.746% in early trading Friday, according to Tradeweb, from 1.649% Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall. The Yen fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since August in recent trading, while gold prices dropped 1.2%.

Despite the excitement permeating stocks, bonds and metals on Friday, some investors said it was too soon to wager on a cease-fire between the two countries, given how turbulent negotiations have been. U.S. indexes and stock futures have swung based on trade developments this week, recording big moves during the day and in overnight sessions.

"There's been such a back and forth on trade," said John Porter, chief investment officer at Mellon Investments Corp. "When I see a conclusive agreement in place, then I'll react to the details."

Crude oil prices also gained after an Iranian tanker near the Saudi Arabian coast suffered damage Friday in what the ship's owner suggested may have been a missile attack. Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, jumped 2.1% in recent trading. The alleged missile strike couldn't be independently verified and Iran's oil ministry later said there was no fire.

Investors were worried that the incident could further crimp supply after an assault on Saudi oil facilities last month, said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS.

"In a global context, spare capacity is running very low," Mr. Staunovo said. "This kind of incident just increases the risk that spare capacity could disappear again and that for me is a reason to hold a risk premium in oil prices."

In Europe, the British pound's gains followed its largest one-day jump since March on Thursday as Brexit talks progressed between the U.K. and Ireland. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, unexpectedly said they saw a chance of a Brexit deal.

On Friday, European Council President Donald Tusk said he saw "promising signals" from the talks.

"Clearly there seems to have been some movement behind the scenes stemming from the meeting yesterday," said Dean Turner, an economist at UBS's wealth-management arm. "We haven't heard anything formal today yet but feelings are high that a deal could be reached," he said

The yield on the 10-year U.K. gilt continued to climb, rising to 0.686% from 0.462% Wednesday.

