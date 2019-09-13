Stocks Close Day Near Flat, As Dow Ekes Out Gain

By Gunjan Banerji and Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks paused Friday but headed toward a third consecutive week of gains and within a hair of their records.

Easing tensions between the U.S. and China, alongside the prospect of looser monetary policy around the world, helped lift stocks this week, pushing major indexes back toward highs reached in July. The indexes have rebounded after a volatile August that rattled share prices and government bond yields around the world. Some fears of a looming recession have also receded.

Investors continue to be preoccupied with the status of the trade talks. China said Friday that it wouldn't impose new tariffs on U.S. soybeans, pork and other agricultural goods, a further sign of easing tensions between the two largest economies.

That followed a Wall Street Journal report earlier in the week that Beijing was making efforts to narrow the scope of negotiations and a postponement by President Trump of new tariffs that were set to be imposed on $250 billion of Chinese imports from Oct. 1.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, its eighth straight session of gains. The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped about 0.2%.

Concerns about slowing growth in the U.S. abated after fresh data showed American shoppers spent strongly in August. That prompted investors to dump safer assets like Treasurys. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.901%, from 1.789% Thursday, capping off its biggest one-week yield gain since June 2013. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

"The fears that the market was starting to digest in terms of a recession--at least for the past week--are starting to recede," said John Zaller, chief investment officer MAI Capital Management.

But underneath this week's ascent by the stock indexes were sharp moves for shares of different companies and sectors. Investors moved money out of high-momentum stocks into cheaper value stocks, a dynamic that is unnerving to some.

"As people are cycling back into equities, they're taking a more cautious approach," said Joe Mallen, chief investment officer of Helios Quantitative Research.

For example, shares of real estate companies that tend to be steady divident payers have fallen about 2.2% this week, while shares of financials have jumped 3.9% over that time frame. This was also on display Friday, when the lurch higher in bond yields helped lift shares of financial companies in the S&P 500.

Meanwhile, shares of smaller companies that have underperformed the S&P 500's advance this year zipped past it. The Russell 2000 is up about 5% this week, outpacing the S&P 500's 0.9% gain.

Some investors remain on edge for other reasons. U.S. stocks ascended for much of last year before relinquishing their gains and falling into negative territory toward the end of the year as concerns about economic growth around the world weighed on share prices. They remain wary about a re-do, especially since the S&P 500 peaked last fall before tumbling by December.

Though recent signs of consumer spending have assuaged concerns about the U.S. economy manufacturing data has continued to disappoint investors. Additionally, many are nervous about lackluster growth in other parts of the world eventually trickling into the U.S.

Any surprises from the Federal Reserve meeting next week--when investors are expecting the central bank to slash rates for the second time this year--could rattle confidence among investors. Data this week showed that inflation picked up recently, potentially altering the case for greater cuts ahead.

Several investors said that they were girding for more volatility in the next few months because of these factors.

"I don't think we're out of the woods yet," said Jeff Schulze, an investment strategist at ClearBridge Investments.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up 0.3%. The relative quiet came after a volatile day for European stocks Thursday when the ECB launched a long-awaited package of stimulus measures, including an interest-rate cut and a renewed program of bond purchases, known as quantitative easing.

Moritz Sterzinger, a director at financial-advisory firm JCRA, flagged concerns that further quantitative easing might have limited impact on growth and inflation, given that interest rates are in negative territory.

He questioned: "How big are the diminishing returns to monetary stimulus, and how effective are additional rate cuts and another round of quantitative easing going to be in terms of stimulating the economy?"

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 1% and Japan's Nikkei was up 1.1%. Markets in China, Korea and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com and Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com