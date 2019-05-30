Log in
Stocks Close Higher Despite Pressure on Energy Shares

05/30/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

By Jessica Menton and Patricia Kowsmann

U.S. stocks flipped between small gains and losses on Thursday, but finished higher despite a decline in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average picked up 43 points, or 0.2%, to 25170, as the index avoided a third consecutive day of losses. The S&P 500 also rose 0.2%, despite drops in energy and financial shares. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3%. All three indexes are down at least 0.9% so far this week.

Stock markets moved lower in recent days on concerns about trade tensions between the U.S. and China crimping growth around the world, pushing investors to seek safety in bonds.

Some investors speculate that the Federal Reserve could be forced to cut rates to boost growth, but economists have also said worries may be exaggerated, particularly regarding how serious the U.S.-China spat may be.

"Investors over the past few days have been coming to grips with the trade deal falling apart," said Tom Martin, a senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "There's been a lot of uncertainty. It's taken people awhile to adjust their thinking from a 'Goldilocks' economy to just how 'Goldilocks' is it?"

Energy stocks in the S&P 500 shed 1.3%, with shares of Exxon Mobil losing 1.4%. U.S. oil prices fell 3.8% to $56.59 a barrel, settling lower in five of the past seven sessions. Gold prices, which tend to rise when investors are worried, ticked up 0.5% to $1,287.10 per troy ounce.

Aaron Anderson, senior vice president of research at Fisher Investments, said investors should consider President Trump's likely willingness to resolve matters with China ahead of the U.S. election campaign in 2020.

"He would much rather go into that campaign season with some sort of trade victory than continuing to be embroiled in this trade spat with China," Mr. Anderson said.

Traders were also sifting through data released Thursday that showed the U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower rate in the first three months of 2019 than previously estimated. Gross domestic product, a broad measure of the goods and services produced across the U.S., rose at a 3.1% annual rate in the first quarter, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, the Commerce Department said.

Also on Thursday, shares of Dollar Tree rose 3.3% after the discount retailer said its sales rose in the first quarter, helped by a turnaround at the company's Family Dollar stores. Meanwhile, Dollar General maintained its financial guidance and store-growth outlook, sending shares 7.1% higher.

Apparel company PVH, whose brands include Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, cut its full-year forecast amid a stronger U.S. dollar and retail softness in the U.S. and China. Shares slid 14%.

U.S. bond yields, meanwhile, ticked down to 2.234% Thursday from 2.238% Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, was flat.

Some central banks have also played down worries about an economic slowdown. On Wednesday, the European Central Bank said in its financial stability report that while growth slowed down in the euro area in the first half of the year, "the available data suggest that the economic recovery in the euro area has been delayed but not derailed."

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%. In Asia, the Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.4%. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.3%.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com and Patricia Kowsmann at patricia.kowsmann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 25169.88 Delayed Quote.7.71%
HANG SENG -0.35% 27149.04 Real-time Quote.5.41%
NASDAQ 100 0.40% 7245.402936 Delayed Quote.14.01%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.27% 7567.716175 Delayed Quote.14.65%
NIKKEI 225 -0.29% 20942.53 Real-time Quote.4.94%
S&P 500 0.21% 2788.86 Delayed Quote.11.79%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.00% 98.14 End-of-day quote.1.50%
