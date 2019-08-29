Stocks Close Higher on Hopes for Trade Talks

By Jessica Menton and Caitlin Ostroff

U.S. stocks advanced Thursday amid renewed hopes for progress in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 326 points, or 1.3%. The S&P 500 added 1.3%, led by gains in trade-sensitive technology and industrial stocks. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%.

Analysts and investors said the gains were driven in part by upbeat sentiment on the prospects for face-to-face talks between the world's two biggest economies in Washington next month.

A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that the U.S. needed to "create the necessary conditions" for trade negotiations to proceed, while noting that the countries remain in communication over possible talks in September.

He added Beijing hopes to prioritize discussions over removing the latest tariffs announced by President Trump last week to prevent a further escalation of the trade war.

"China and trade continue to be a wild card," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Clearly, the dialogue between Washington and Beijing is good, but more importantly the timing and magnitude of any potential trade agreement remains an unknown."

Shares of industrial conglomerates Caterpillar and Stanley Black & Decker climbed 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, shares of chip makers including Nvidia, Broadcom and Micron Technology -- which have been caught in the crosshairs of the trade battle -- added at least 3.2% apiece.

Stocks have had a turbulent August amid renewed anxieties surrounding trade, with all three major indexes down at least 1.7% this month. All three are still sitting within roughly 5% of their records.

A batch of steady economic data and stronger-than-expected earnings reports from discount retailers also helped ease some of the fears that have been building about slowing economic growth.

"Any news around negotiations starting up or retaliations not happening are going to have a move in markets," said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at Dutch financial-services firm ING Group.

With an array of apparel, electronics and sporting goods from China set to be hit with levies of 10% beginning Sept. 1, analysts said some investors were increasing their positions in defensive corners of the stock market this month as a way to shield their portfolios. So-called safety stocks including utilities, real estate and consumer staples -- which are each up at least 2% apiece in August -- are the only groups in the S&P 500 on pace to notch gains this month.

"Investors really want to start covering their positions because anything can happen over the weekend on the trade front," said Diane Jaffee, senior portfolio manager at global asset-management firm TCW.

Investors were also sorting through economic data. U.S. gross domestic product -- the broadest measure of the nation's output of goods and services -- rose at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2% in the second quarter, compared with the previous estimate of a 2.1% rise. The government said consumers spent more than previously estimated in the April to June period, but the housing sector, exports and inventory investment were more of a drag than initially thought.

Meanwhile, U.S. jobless claims rose slightly to 215,000 last week, though the figure remains at a historically low level.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury climbed to 1.523% Thursday from 1.469% Wednesday, while the two-year Treasury yield edged up to 1.534% from 1.504%, according to Tradeweb. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

In Thursday's action, shares of Best Buy fell 8.6% after the consumer electronics retailer reported second-quarter sales that disappointed investors.

Discount retailers got a lift, with shares of Dollar General rallying 11% on stronger-than-expected earnings.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite and Japan's Nikkei both slipped 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%.

