Stocks Close Lower Despite Fed's Latest Stimulus Move

By Gunjan Banerji, Anna Isaac and Joanne Chiu

Stocks dropped in another wild session Monday as U.S. lawmakers failed for a second day to pass a rescue package to ease the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Democrats and Republicans remained at odds over a stimulus package worth at least $1.6 trillion, stirring anxiety among investors who remain anxious for aid at a time when a recession appears imminent.

Investors took some solace from the Federal Reserve, which signaled a wide-ranging effort Monday to help the American economy by extending loans and purchasing hundreds of billions of dollars in government debt.

"The political dysfunction adds to uncertainty," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of Bahnsen Group.

Stocks swung sharply based on developments tied to the rescue package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1,000 points, recovered most of those losses midday on hopes for a deal and then tumbled again when the measure failed.

The blue-chip index closed down 582.05 points, or 3%, to 18591.93. The S&P 500 lost 67.52 points, or 2.9%, to 2237.40. The recent selloff has wiped years of performance off the Dow and S&P, sending them to the lowest closing levels since 2016.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down 18.84 points, or 0.3%, to 6860.67.

The sharp swings kicked off overnight. Stock futures hit the maximum 5% loss allowed in a single session late Sunday after Senate Democrats first blocked the rescue package in a dispute with Republicans over corporate bailout provisions and aid to dislocated workers.

Futures later briefly turned positive after the Fed said it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. But those gains, too, proved short-lived.

The moves come after a bruising stretch for markets that has put the Dow and S&P on course for their worst first quarters on record, falling more than 30% apiece. The Dow just concluded its worst week since October 2008 and has been on the cusp of losing its gains since the November 2016 election.

Still, investors said they found the Fed's additional support reassuring.

"The Fed is on the job right now. They need the help of fiscal policy makers," said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "The longer they wait, the more angst that grows."

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased sharply last week as states cited coronavirus-related layoffs. Economists are expecting a significant increase this week.

While stocks fluctuated, investors sought shelter in traditional safe-haven assets, such as bonds and gold, a return to a more traditional trading pattern. For several days last week, those assets fell along with stocks, a sign that markets were coming under severe strain.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.783%, according to Tradeweb, from 0.932% Friday. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices. Gold prices notched their biggest one-day percentage gain since March 2009.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has tweeted that "the nation's capital markets have functioned well" and that "normal market hours will apply." Monday marks the first day that the New York Stock Exchange closed its famed trading floor in lower Manhattan, after two people who work at the exchange tested positive for coronavirus.

"Access to credit and liquidity, the passing of the U.S. fiscal package, and the slowdown in the spread of the disease are the three things we need to see for a recovery. This is one of the three from the Fed, but it's a big one," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

European markets were lower, but recovered from steeper losses. The Stoxx Europe 600 pan-continental index fell 4.3%, and the German Dax dropped 2.1%. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is self-isolating after coming into contact with an infected doctor. The government is set to adopt fiscal measures worth EUR500 billion ($535 billion) to help cushion Europe's economic powerhouse from the impact of the pandemic.

"We're not at a turning point yet, we're still seeing a crisis in markets. But, there are signs that some of the stress may be easing," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG Bank. He pointed to efforts central banks, including the Federal Reserve, made last week to calm markets.

In Asia-Pacific, most stock benchmarks dropped. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell nearly 6% to levels last reached in 2012, despite the country's federal government rolling out a stimulus package of 66 billion Australian dollars ($38 billion). Indian shares plunged, triggering trading halts, with the S&P BSE Sensex index falling 13%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the downtrend, ending 2% higher. It had been closed Friday, when some other Asian markets had rallied.

