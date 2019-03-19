Stocks Close Lower as Weak Utilities Offset Strength in Consumer Shares

By Jessica Menton and David Hodari

The S&P 500 slipped Tuesday as declines in utilities shares offset gains in consumer-discretionary stocks.

The broad index fell 0.37 point, or less than 0.1%, to 2832.57, snapping two consecutive days of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.72 points, or 0.1%, to 25887.38, after climbing nearly 200 points in early trading. Meanwhile, the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite ticked up 9.47 points, or 0.1%, to 7723.95.

Shares of utilities in the S&P 500 shed 1.3% while health-care and consumer-discretionary companies rose 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively.

Boeing shares, which have come under pressure recently, rose $1.15, or 0.3%, to $373.43, as federal investigators probe the development of the Boeing 737 MAX that has been involved in two fatal crashes in the past five months.

Meanwhile, Revlon shares slumped $1.33, or 6.9%, to $18.02, after the cosmetics retailer found a "material weakness" in its internal controls over financial reporting.

Major averages retreated from early gains in afternoon trading after The Wall Street Journal reported that top U.S. and China negotiators plan new rounds of talks to end a trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies, with a target date for a deal by the end of April.

The conflict has rattled financial markets in recent months amid renewed concerns over slowing economic growth around the world. Investors also await meetings of both the Federal Reserve and Bank of England later in the week. Market participants will watch the central banks' statements for signals on the health of global growth and the potential impact of political events such as U.S.-China trade negotiations and Brexit.

Stephen Guilfoyle, founder and president of Sarge986 LLC, a family-run trading operation, said investors were likely taking profits ahead of this week's Fed meeting following a strong run-up in stock prices this year.

"There are a few reasons to be hesitant," Mr. Guilfoyle said. "There's been excitement over monetary policy. Now there could be more excitement on trade, but we still don't have a whole lot of economic growth, at least not this quarter. And we already know earnings growth is going to be tough."

Shares of chip makers, which tend to move on trade news, held onto gains. The PHLX Semiconductor Index, which includes chip makers such as Intel, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices, climbed 1.3% and has advanced 22% this year, putting the index on track for its best three-month period since the third quarter of 2009. That tops the S&P 500's 13% rise in 2019.

The Fed is set to release an updated chart of its officials' individual projections for interest rates on Wednesday at the end of the two-day meeting.

Weakening data out of several major economies in recent months have prompted jitters, with 30% of fund managers surveyed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch citing a slowdown in Chinese growth as the biggest risk to global markets. That overtook the prospect of a trade war, which had been investors' biggest fear for the previous nine months.

"Investors have had a lot of anxiety over the Fed's policy path over the past year," said Ann Miletti, managing director and co-lead portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management. "We don't have certainty the trade deal with China or that domestic growth is OK yet. We think a lot of the weakness in U.S. data is due to seasonality, the partial government shutdown and tariffs that were put in place, but we need more proof of that with positive data in the second quarter."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up Tuesday to 2.614% from 2.605% Monday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2%.

