Stocks Close Sharply Lower as Anxiety About Virus Returns

By Gunjan Banerji

Painful market turbulence resumed Thursday, pulling major stock indexes down more than 3% and government-bond yields to record lows as fears grew over the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.

The declines continued what has been a dizzying week on Wall Street as investors tried to gauge how the epidemic will affect global growth and whether governments would be able to combat it. The S&P 500 has risen or fallen at least 2% for four consecutive sessions, the longest such stretch since August 2011 -- when the European debt crisis rocked markets -- according to Dow Jones Market Data.

This week's wild swings followed a seven-session losing streak for the S&P 500, leaving the broad index down nearly 11% from its Feb. 19 high. That volatility has been a wake-up call for many investors accustomed to years of steadily climbing markets.

"For years it was 'buy the dip', 'buy the dip', 'buy the dip,'" said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade. "It's very unsettling for people to see these kinds of moves every day."

Many investors say they expect the stock gyrations to continue as the ramifications of the virus remain unclear.

The number of canceled conferences and travel has continued to rise as more people have fallen ill, potentially crimping business activity and spending while roiling the outlook for global growth. Investors and analysts have slashed their outlooks for corporate profits, and many have worried the virus will harm consumer sentiment and business investment.

Schools have shut down in the Seattle area. Facebook closed one of its Seattle offices after a contract worker was diagnosed with the virus and Amazon asked many of its employees in the area to work from home until the end of March. The number of cases in New York has also risen.

"We are all dealing with an unknown," said Stephen Lee, founding principal at Logan Capital Management. "It's testing a lot of businesses."

All 11 of the S&P 500's sectors fell, sending the broader gauge down 106.18 points, or 3.4%, to close at 3023.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 969.58 points, or 3.6%, to 26121.28. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 279.49 points, or 3.1%, to 8738.60.

All three major indexes are still on track for weekly gains of at least 2%. That is partly thanks to a dramatic rally Wednesday that was spurred by former Vice President Joe Biden's surprise success on Super Tuesday.

But much of that enthusiasm receded Thursday. As investors fled stocks, the rush for traditionally safer assets continued, sending 10-year Treasury yields to a record low of 0.924% as mortgage rates fell to the lowest level ever.

Travel and leisure stocks continued to take a beating, with shares of airline operators falling to the lowest levels in years. American Airlines dropped 13%, setting a record low, while United Airlines tumbled 13% to its lowest close since September 2016. Cruise-operator Carnival fell 14% to its lowest level since 2009.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average -- which tracks the performance of 20 large airlines, truckers, railroads and shippers -- dropped 5.3%, its biggest one-day percentage decline since September 2011.

Investors are analyzing economic data for any signs of wilting growth. Data on Thursday showed that U.S. factory orders fell in January. New orders for manufactured goods decreased 0.5%, the Commerce department said, a steeper fall than what economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected.

On Friday, investors will be parsing the monthly jobs report to see if U.S. hiring remained strong in February. The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, suggesting anxiety about the spread of the coronavirus hasn't yet affected layoffs.

In one warning sign, some of the recent stock declines suggest investors are skeptical of how much the Federal Reserve and U.S. lawmakers can contain the negative effects of the virus. The Federal Reserve executed an emergency half-percentage-point rate cut earlier this week, its first such move since the 2008 financial crisis. Stocks fell after the announcement. Investors are still betting on more interest-rate cuts later this year, CME Group data show.

"You can cut rates to zero and the virus could continue to spread," said Amy Kong, chief investment officer at Barrett Asset Management. "They can't control the virus."

The U.S. Senate passed a roughly $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to combat the coronavirus on Thursday.

The historic government bond rally continued for the 11th consecutive session, marking the largest 11-day yield decline since August 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

The falling yields have wide-ranging effects on borrowing costs and bank profitability. Shares of financial companies were some of the hardest hit in Thursday's market as falling yields can crimp profits for big banks. The S&P 500's financial sector dropped 4.9%.

Although mortgage rates fell to their lowest level on record, the worsening coronavirus epidemic and efforts to manage it -- quarantines, business shutdowns and travel restrictions -- threaten to keep home buyers on the sidelines.

Investors and analysts say they are bracing for more volatility.

"I know that these wild swings are overwhelming for all of us," Ms. Kong said. "There's so many headlines around this situation."

One of the few bright spots in the session was grocer Kroger, which said that it is selling more staple goods as consumers stock up in preparation for a wider coronavirus outbreak. Kroger shares jumped 8.1% to the highest close since February 2017. Clorox shares rose 1.9%.

Elsewhere, European stocks dropped, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index down 1.4% and aerospace and defense companies among the hardest hit. In contrast, most Asian markets rose, with the Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both closing up about 2%.

In commodities markets, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.2% to $49.99 a barrel. OPEC has reached a preliminary agreement to cut crude output amid a global glut and eroding demand, The Wall Street Journal reported. The collective plan, in response to the virus outbreak, still needs to be approved by Russia.

Avantika Chilkoti and Chong Koh Ping contributed to this article.

Write to Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com