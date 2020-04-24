Stocks Close With Modest Weekly Losses

By Joe Wallace, Alexander Osipovich and Xie Yu

U.S. stocks climbed Friday at the end of a week when shares were battered by a collapse in oil prices and fresh signs of a severe economic downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 256 points, or 1.1%. The S&P 500 ticked up 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1.7% as of the 4 p.m. close of trading in New York.

All three indexes ended the week with losses, reversing course after two consecutive weeks of eye-popping gains. The Dow fell about 2% for the week, after its biggest two-week rally since the 1930s.

The economic toll of lockdowns imposed to stymie the coronavirus has become increasingly apparent, with jobless claims shooting higher in the U.S. and gauges of business activity sinking world-wide.

Investors say the stock market is vulnerable to further declines as the downturn gathers momentum, leading to profit warnings, dividend cuts and bankruptcies.

"We're experiencing one of the largest demand shocks since the Great Depression," said Robert McAdie, chief cross-asset strategist at BNP Paribas.

A series of spending packages approved by Congress, as well as stimulus efforts by the Federal Reserve, helped fuel the rebound from the depths of the coronavirus selloff in late March. The Dow has risen about 25% from its March 23 low but remains down 17% for the year.

President Trump signed legislation Friday to extend more financial aid to small businesses and hospitals. The $484 billion bill was approved Thursday by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Going forward, though, Democrats and Republicans may have a harder time agreeing on federal aid to hard-hit businesses, a factor that could limit market gains, said Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"Both parties will have divergent interests going forward," he said, citing aid to energy companies and moves to boost infrastructure spending as potential areas of conflict. "As each party tries to focus on its voter base before the election, it's going to become harder to find agreement."

The U.S death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 50,000 people on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In corporate news, shares of Intel fell 0.8% after the chip maker joined many companies in pulling its guidance for the year because of business uncertainty. J.C. Penney shares slid 13% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the troubled retailer is in advanced talks for bankruptcy funding with a group of lenders.

Freeport-McMoRan was among the best performing stocks in the S&P 500, rising 9.1%, after the mining company outlined plans to cut operating costs this year by $1.3 billion.

With results in from about a quarter of the companies in the S&P 500, first-quarter earnings are projected to drop 16% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. Projections have continued to fall in recent weeks as more companies have reported.

Oil prices rose at the end of a tumultuous week in energy markets. Futures contracts to deliver U.S. crude oil in June gained 2.7% to $16.94 a barrel on Friday. But they still suffered losses of more than 30% for the week, the worst week for U.S. crude futures ever.

The price of a thinly-traded contract for delivery in May fell below zero for the first time Monday, shocking many investors who hadn't even realized that such a move was possible.

The slide is another indication of the way the pandemic has shut down swaths of business activity, said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy for State Street Global Advisors in Europe.

"The economic data are certainly pretty dire," Mr. Kassam said. "A lot of companies, their guidance is unsurprisingly quite brutal."

Investors bought government bonds, pushing the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note down to 0.594%, from 0.613% on Thursday. Bond yields move in the opposite direction from prices.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 1.1% after national leaders warned it could take months for the European Union to form a crisis-recovery fund.

An indicator of business activity in Germany, Europe's largest economy, fell to its lowest level on record Friday. "The coronavirus crisis is striking the German economy with full fury," said the Ifo Institute, which produces the index.

Shares fell in much of Asia, with major indexes there posting weekly losses for the first time in several weeks. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.3%, China's Shanghai Composite lost 1.1% and Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.9%.

Write to Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com, Alexander Osipovich at alexander.osipovich@dowjones.com and Xie Yu at Yu.Xie@wsj.com