Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks: Computer Makers Power Up After Dell's Strong Earnings Report -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Jessica Menton

A strong earnings report from Dell Technologies Inc. is giving shares of personal-computer makers a lift Friday, easing fears of a slowdown in the technology sector amid heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Shares of Dell, the No. 3 PC maker by shipments, rallied 10% Friday after the PC maker delivered quarterly earnings that beat analysts' estimates and a record $11.75 billion in revenue in its PC division. That was the stock's best one-day percentage gain on record based on data going back to August 2016, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Other PC makers advanced, with shares of HP Inc. climbing 1.1%.

Analysts have been monitoring how PC makers navigate tariff issues. The simmering trade dispute between Washington and Beijing and concerns over slowing global growth have caused some PC makers and hardware sellers to tighten spending.

Shares of the world's top three PC makers -- China's Lenovo Group Ltd., HP and Dell -- each shed at least 11% apiece in August amid trade-induced volatility. The S&P 500 has slipped 1.8% in that time span.

Although Dell is weathering some of the industry's challenges, others haven't fared as well. HP reported flat revenue in the latest quarter, as strong sales of desktop computers were offset by a weaker performance in its printing business.

Meanwhile, networking-equipment giant Cisco Systems Inc., considered a proxy for high-tech hardware demand, forecast weaker-than-expected growth this quarter on lower spending from telecommunication companies and weakness in China. Cisco shares have lost 16% this month.

"The report leads us to reaffirm our view that Dell is a nice house in a tough neighborhood," Simon Leopold, analyst at Raymond James, said in a research note Friday. The firm maintained its "outperform" rating on the stock, raising its 12-month price target to $62 from $61.

But there are signs of optimism for the industry. Global PC shipments rose in the second quarter after two quarters of declines. World-wide shipments totaled 63 million units for the quarter ended in June, up 1.5% from a year earlier, according to Gartner Inc.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS -0.97% 46.81 Delayed Quote.9.09%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC 10.18% 51.53 Delayed Quote.5.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 26403.28 Delayed Quote.13.19%
GARTNER INC 1.28% 133.67 Delayed Quote.4.56%
HP INC 1.11% 18.29 Delayed Quote.-10.61%
LEGEND HOLDINGS CORP -3.99% 16.86 End-of-day quote.-16.95%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED 0.19% 5.16 End-of-day quote.-3.73%
NASDAQ 100 -0.15% 7690.997811 Delayed Quote.19.87%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 7962.881927 Delayed Quote.18.41%
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL 0.29% 78.51 Delayed Quote.5.51%
S&P 500 0.06% 2926.46 Delayed Quote.16.66%
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. 0.41% 39.05 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:48aStocks: Computer Makers Power Up After Dell's Strong Earnings Report -- WSJ
DJ
08/30Global stocks edge higher but post monthly loss; yuan weakens as tariffs loom
RE
08/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON, J.M. SMUCKER, BEST BUY : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
08/30Stocks edge higher but post monthly loss; yuan weakens as tariffs loom
RE
08/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Higher To Trim August Decline As Trade-war Worries Ebb
DJ
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Break Losing Streak to End Volatile August
DJ
08/30TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,442.07
RE
08/30Stocks edge higher but yuan weakens as tariffs loom
RE
08/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks End a Volatile Month With Modest Daily Gain
DJ
08/30EUROPE : European stocks end brutal August on a positive note
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Verb Technology Co..
2NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST : Announces Results of Special Meeting of Unitholders
3ION GEOPHYSICAL CORP : ION GEOPHYSICAL : District Court sides with ION, orders new trial as to lost profits in..
4CARNIVAL CORP : HURRICANE DORIAN UPDATE &NDASH; AUGUST 30, 2019 | 6:00 PM (ET)
5CVR MEDICAL : Provides Letter to Shareholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group