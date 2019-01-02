Stocks Decline as Turbulence Extends Into the New Year

By Amrith Ramkumar and Mike Bird

Stocks around the world fell on the first trading day of the year, as deepening fears of a slowdown in the global economy rippled across markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 178 points, or 0.8%, to 23149, after earlier sliding nearly 400 points. The S&P 500 was recently down 0.7%. Both benchmarks trimmed some of their 2018 drops in the final sessions of December but logged their worst year in a decade following a turbulent quarter. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.7%.

Anxiety about weak global growth has swung risky investments in recent months. Some analysts fear rising interest rates and tariffs will curb consumption of a range of commodities and products, threatening corporate profitability.

Wednesday's volatility came after a private gauge of China's manufacturing showed the sector contracted in December for the first time since May 2017. The figures were in line with official data that pointed to tepid demand and gathering headwinds for the world's second-largest economy.

Meantime, December manufacturing figures in the Eurozone and the U.S. from IHS Markit hit their weakest levels in more than a year, with business confidence among U.S. manufacturers at its weakest point since October 2016.

Some investors expect weakness abroad to continue impacting the pace of growth in the U.S., which was one of the few bright spots for global growth last year.

"The confluence of data is most concerning, that we're seeing it from multiple places and it suggests a relatively widespread slowdown," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

"The main reason the data is deteriorating is because of the burgeoning trade war," she added. "That's certainly adding to a cloud over markets."

In December, analysts cut their earnings forecasts for 2019 on more than half the companies in the S&P 500, according to FactSet, the first time that had happened in two years.

Ninety-day talks between the U.S. and China to resolve a monthslong tariff fight that has dented investor sentiment are due to wrap up on March 1.

Uncertainty about U.S. growth after interest rates steadily rose last year is also lingering into 2019. Some investors are concerned that borrowing costs are rising too quickly, though weak economic figures could give the Federal Reserve more freedom to cool its pace of rate increases.

Sean Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies, said investors seem to have already priced in a recession this year, and that sharply lower oil prices will help many major economies. Recent concessions between the U.S. and China on trade, he said, also mean worries over a protracted dispute are unfounded.

"What is worrying people is that they can't actually pinpoint what is spurring this selling," Mr. Darby said. "There is somebody out there, one or two players, who I suspect are in an unenviable position where there must be forced selling."

Energy stocks rebounded alongside oil prices Wednesday, helping major indexes trim some of their early slide.

Among individual stocks, Tesla dipped 8% after the electric auto maker said it would reduce prices for vehicles in the U.S. and said deliveries of its Model 3 were weaker than expected in the fourth quarter.

Investors continued favoring so-called haven assets that tend to outperform during times of market volatility. Gold was on track for a fresh six-month high, while the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, rose 0.5%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.666%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.684%. Bond yields fall as prices rise and have tumbled lately.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index led declines in Asia, falling 2.8%. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.2% and Australia's S&P/ASX was down 1.6%. Japanese stocks were closed for a public holiday.

The continued Chinese economic weakness is raising expectations that Beijing will soon enact some form of stimulus, which some analysts hope would jolt markets out of their 2018 funk.

"At present, markets are worried about weak Chinese growth and the improved data we expect as stimulus starts to impact the economy will allay these fears," said Eric Fishwick, head of economic research at CLSA.

But that boost is likely to be short-lived, according to Mr. Fishwick. Stimulus will detract from Beijing's focus on high-quality growth and renew fears that the expansion is too dependent on debt.

"As growth-quantity worries dissipate, the deterioration in quality will attract increasing attention," he said.

-- Avantika Chilkoti contributed to this article.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com and Mike Bird at Mike.Bird@wsj.com