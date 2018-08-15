Stocks Digest Turkish Troubles as Lira Extends Rally

By Ben St. Clair

--Lira gains for second day

--Industrial metals decline

--U.S. stocks to open lower

European stocks followed Asia markets lower Wednesday as investors continued to weigh the impacts of Turkey's currency crisis given the lira's two-day rally.

Despite concerns over Turkey's economy, the lira traded higher for the second straight day, rising 3.1%. One U.S. dollar recently bought 6.1755 lira.

U.S. futures pointed to a 0.5% lower open for the S&P 500.

Meanwhile, the Stoxx Europe 600 was down 0.7%. The media sector outperformed, while shares in basic-resources companies led decliners. Mining giants Glencore, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were all down over 2.5% and copper fell 2.6% in London trading as a cocktail of macroeconomic anxieties and supply issues sparked a selloff. The declines follow weaker economic data earlier this week out of China, the world's largest consumer of industrial metals.

In Asia, tech stocks sold off as shares in Tencent fell to their lowest level in nearly a year after Chinese regulators pulled the license for a recently launched videogame. The tech giant, known for its WeChat social-media messaging app, generates about half its revenue and a higher proportion of profits from videogames. Shares in the company were down 3.6%.

Tencent reported declining second-quarter revenue after the market closed Wednesday, but revenue remained up on the year.

Health-care stocks helped lead Hong Kong and mainland Chinese indexes lower. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.5%. Japan's Nikkei was 0.7% lower.

Earlier Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took another step in the U.S.-Turkey spat, raising tariffs on some U.S. imports in retaliation against U.S. sanctions. The tariffs cover U.S. products including alcoholic beverages, passenger cars, tobacco, cosmetics, rice and coal.

The yield on local-currency Turkish debt maturing in November 2019 declined to 26.5% on Wednesday from 30.8% on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters. The yield is still up from around 20% at the start of the month and 13% in January.

Turkey's banking regulator this week twice moved to limit the amount of Turkish liras banks can swap for foreign currencies with counterparts. Berenberg economist Carsten Hesse said while the move makes it more difficult for short sellers to bet against the Turkish lira, it won't solve the larger problem.

"I would compare it to taking pain killers when you have cancer. It will reduce the pain short term, but won't cure the underlying illness and problems of the Turkish economy," he added.

Turkey's currency crisis has led more broadly to fears of contagion in other emerging markets, especially as a strengthening dollar makes paying or refinancing dollar-denominated debt more expensive. Turkey has more foreign-currency debt as a share of gross domestic product than many of its peers.

But Nadège Dufossé, head of asset allocation at Candriam, sees Turkey's challenges as specific to the country's economy. "For the time being the contagion risk is rather limited," she said.

Governments, financial firms and other companies in emerging markets have $2.7 trillion in U.S. dollar-denominated debt that comes due between now and the end of 2025, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The WSJ Dollar Index, a measure of the U.S. currency against a group of 16 others, gained 0.1%. The index has risen over 5% this year, helping offset some of the pain from rising trade disputes, according to economists. Import prices excluding volatile fuel items fell 0.3% in July after posting a similar drop in June, the Labor Department said Tuesday, reversing five straight months of increases earlier this year.

Meanwhile, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasurys edged lower to 2.889% from 2.893% Tuesday.

In commodities, the global benchmark, Brent crude, was down 0.9% to $71.78 a barrel and gold fell 0.8% to $1,191.20 an ounce.

