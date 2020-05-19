Stocks Drift Lower After Monday's Sharp Rally

By Joe Wallace and Chong Koh Ping

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated Tuesday, following the biggest rally in blue-chip shares in more than a month.

The Dow fell 128 points, or 0.5%, in morning trading, giving up some of its gains after a rally sparked by signs of progress toward a coronavirus vaccine. The index jumped 3.9% Monday in its biggest advance since April 6.

The S&P 500 dropped 0.2% in early trading Tuesday, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4%.

"Investors are just pausing for a breather after yesterday's excitement about the potential development of a vaccine," said Hugh Gimber, strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. A successful vaccine would clear the way for a faster recovery in economic growth, he said, but "clearly there's a long way to go before that would come into practice."

Shares of Walmart rose 2% after the retailer said U.S. e-commerce sales surged 74% in the first quarter, boosted by a move to online shopping by consumers stuck at home by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Home Depot shares slid 1.8%, weighing on the Dow, after the company reported profits that fell short of analyst forecasts.

Shares of T-Mobile US fell 2.9% after The Wall Street Journal reported that SoftBank Group plans to seek buyers for about $20 billion of its shares in the mobile-phone company.

In Washington, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell plans to tell lawmakers on Tuesday that the central bank will use its " full range of tools to support the economy" as a result of the shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Powell didn't announce any new programs in his testimony, prepared for delivery to a congressional panel at 10 a.m. ET.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expected economic conditions to improve in the second half of the year in his prepared testimony, which was released Monday afternoon. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 0.714%, from 0.741% Monday.

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 1%. European bond investors cheered signals that there might be momentum building among leaders to back a sweeping economic recovery plan. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron late Monday proposed establishing a EUR500 billion ($546 billion) recovery fund to support regions worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

European officials have warned in recent weeks that more action is needed. A two-speed recovery across the region could entrench the differences between the EU's stronger northern economies and the hardest-affected countries in the bloc's south.

While the recovery fund needs the support of all 27 European Union members, "it would be a big game changer in terms of the perception of where the eurozone is headed," said James McCormick, head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets. "That's a big story."

Oil prices rose, with futures on U.S. crude gaining 2% to $32.27 a barrel. The recent recovery in oil prices signals that China's economy is gathering momentum after slowing sharply at the start of 2020, said Mr. McCormick.

Most major Asian benchmark indexes closed higher, as promising results in an early trial of Moderna Inc.'s coronavirus vaccine buoyed investors' optimism. Still, investors cautioned that the results of Moderna's trial were preliminary, and that the company's experimental vaccine has a lot to prove.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.5% and South Korea's Kospi Composite added 2.3%.

"The markets are positive on the vaccine news because it will help eradicate the concerns of a resurgence," said Eddy Loh, senior investment strategist at Maybank Group Wealth Management in Singapore. Markets will fluctuate until there was more evidence that vaccines were effective, he added.

