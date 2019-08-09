Stocks Drift Lower, Yuan Remains Stable

By Paul J. Davies

-- U.S. stock futures slip

-- Chinese market drops after data showed a move into deflation

-- British pound falls as economy shrinks

U.S. stock futures slipped and equity markets ticked lower in Europe and China, marking a pause in the volatility driven by trade tensions that has shaken markets in recent days.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.5%, a day after the gauge posted its biggest advance in more than two months. Changes in futures don't necessarily predict market moves after the opening bell.

China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% after producer-price data showed a slip into deflation, complicating matters for the central bank. Stocks in Japan posted gains after government data showed that the economy grew at a faster pace than expected in the last quarter.

Global markets have swung wildly this week after moves from China's central bank triggered fears that the trade fight with the U.S. could turn into a currency war.

In the U.K., the British pound fell to its lowest level against the euro in nearly two years, trading at EUR1.0801, according to FactSet, after official data showed the economy shrank 0.2% in the second quarter. The yield on 10-year gilts slipped to 0.481%.

Expectations for interest-rate rises have fallen, according to Simon French, chief economist at Panmure Gordon. "This will be the growth backdrop the next time policy makers meet at the Bank of England," he said. "It will be hard to maintain their hiking bias."

More broadly in Europe, the benchmark index dropped 0.6%, bringing to a halt two days of gains. Though stocks slipped Friday, they have regained ground from earlier this week because of the absence of a further deterioration in U.S.-China tensions, said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

"You've had a decent recovery in risk appetite this week, it's still up in the air if this is short term," Mr. Beauchamp said. "With or without Brexit, you've got a weakening eurozone that is circling the drain of recession."

The yuan remained stable Friday, but the offshore rate to the dollar was weaker than a previous key level, with the currency trading at 7.08 to the dollar.

Economic data out of China on Friday showed that producer prices have fallen into deflation for the first time in three years, as worries over the trade war with the U.S. sapped demand.

The central bank could loosen monetary policy in a bid to stimulate demand and lift producer prices, but a massive stimulus program would risk pushing consumer inflation higher and causing the property market to overheat, economists say.

"The authorities are caught between a rock and a hard place given the diverging trajectories of CPI and PPI, with the [yuan]'s recent plunge complicating matters further," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. "For the most part, however, we reckon that the is easing stance is likely to persist."

Italian government bonds were sold off heavily, pushing yields sharply higher after Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League party, sought to trigger elections.

Italian 10-year yields rose to 1.775% and German yields fell to minus 0.578% by mid-morning, pushing the difference between the two to 2.353 percentage points, the biggest gap since the end of June. The gap has mainly been close to or below 2 percentage points in recent weeks.

Later on Friday, investors are likely to watch the U.S. Labor Department's release of July producer prices data for signs of momentum in inflation. The gauge of business prices ticked higher in June but pointed to relatively subdued inflation. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal forecast a rise in the producer-price index of 0.2% from a month earlier.

In commodities markets, Brent crude-oil prices were up 0.9% at $58.21 a barrel. Gold was up 0.4% at $1,515.10.

