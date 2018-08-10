Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About Turkey

By Ben St. Clair

Global stocks fell, the euro declined and investors moved into safer assets Friday amid fears that financial instability in Turkey could take a heavy toll on the wider economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 275 points, or 1.1%, to 25234. The S&P 500 slipped 0.9%, sliding further from its January high, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.8%, threatening to break an eight-session winning streak.

Investors searching for safer assets bought up dollars and government bonds, driving the U.S. currency higher and decreasing yields, which move inversely to prices.

The WSJ Dollar Index climbed 1% and the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.861% from 2.935% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Positive U.S. economic data -- and earnings reports that have largely exceeded expectations -- have increased investor confidence in U.S. markets. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal raised their average estimate of U.S. economic growth this year to 3%, from 2.9% last month and 2.4% a year ago.

"Away from the trade war, just about everything is lining up positively, " Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG.

However, concerns about Turkey chipped away at investors' appetite for risk Friday.

The Turkish lira slid more than 14%, adding to the currency's losses this week after the U.S. imposed sanctions and investors fretted about the health of the country's financial system.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1%, following Asian markets lower.

European banking stocks dropped on concerns about lenders' exposure to debts in Turkey.

As markets fell, analysts and investors debated how far the impact could spread amid other concerns about the effects of a rising dollar on emerging markets and a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Still, the level of overall exposure of European banks to Turkey remains limited, according to Carsten Hesse, European economist for Barenberg Bank. "That the fallout from Turkey could cause any credit crunch in any part of the eurozone seems highly unlikely," Mr. Hesse wrote in a note Friday.

Mr. Hesse said that even if eurozone goods exports to Turkey were to fall about 20%, that would subtract no more than 0.1 percentage point from growth in the currency bloc.

Investors have been concerned that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening the independence of Turkey's central bank. The bank left interest rates unchanged last month, and "many investors believe that political pressure is keeping the central bank from taking the necessary steps," wrote Commerzbank chief economist Jörg Krämer in a note Friday.

Many investors have shied away from emerging markets this year as a rising dollar and U.S. interest rates make greenback-denominated debt more expensive to pay back and refinance. Strong U.S. corporate earnings and positive economic data have also given investors fewer reasons to invest in riskier markets.

"I don't see that market backdrop changing terribly quickly," said Neil Veitch, global investment director at SVM Asset Management.

Asian markets were mostly lower, as Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8% and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.9%.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged slightly higher, ending a week in which Chinese stocks have seesawed amid the trade tensions.

Akane Otani contributed to this article