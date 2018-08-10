Stocks Drop Amid Concerns About Turkey

By Ben St. Clair and Akane Otani

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Friday, snapping a five-week streak of gains, as renewed trade tensions and a slide in the Turkish lira rippled across global markets.

Trading had been relatively quiet for much of the week with the corporate earnings season winding down, keeping major indexes in a relatively narrow range through Thursday.

But stocks around the world lost traction Friday as selling accelerated in the Turkish lira, sending the currency to a fresh low against the dollar and raising fears that the country may be unable to repay debt denominated in other currencies.

The Dow industrials slumped 196.09 points, or 0.8%, to 25313.14. The S&P 500 slipped 20.30 points, or 0.7%, to 2833.28 sliding further from its January high, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.67 points, or 0.7%, to 7839.11, breaking an eight-session winning streak.

For the week, the Dow industrials dropped 0.6%, while the S&P 500 posted a 0.2% loss and the Nasdaq advanced 0.3%.

Although markets wobbled Friday, many investors and analysts remain optimistic about the nine-year bull market. With results in from 91% of companies, the S&P 500 is on track to report the second fastest pace of earnings growth since the third quarter of 2010, according to FactSet.

"Away from the trade war, just about everything is lining up positively, " said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG.

Yelp shares jumped $1.02, or 2.1%, to $49.35 Friday, extending a rally from Thursday that started after the online review company reported record growth in paying advertising accounts.

Lions Gate Entertainment jumped 1.07, or 4.6%, to 24.21 after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

As concerns about Turkey chipped away at investors' appetite for risk Friday, U.S. government bonds and the dollar strengthened.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, climbed 0.94%, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.859% from 2.935% Thursday. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Meanwhile, a measure of expected stock swings climbed. The Cboe Volatility Index, sometimes referred to as Wall Street's "fear gauge," jumped 17% in its biggest one-day percentage climb since June.

Many investors have shied away from emerging markets this year as a rising dollar and U.S. interest rates have made dollar-denominated debt more expensive to pay back and refinance. Strong U.S. corporate earnings and positive economic data have also given investors fewer reasons to invest in riskier markets.

"I don't see that market backdrop changing terribly quickly," said Neil Veitch, global investment director at SVM Asset Management.

The Turkish lira slid 14% Friday, adding to the currency's losses this week after the U.S. imposed sanctions and investors fretted about the health of the country's financial system.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1%, following Asian markets lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8% and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite Index edged slightly higher, ending a week in which Chinese stocks have seesawed amid the trade tensions.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com