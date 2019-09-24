Stocks Drop as Focus Builds on Trump

By Karen Langley

Stocks slumped as calls for President Trump's impeachment gained momentum and disappointing economic data renewed concerns about slowing growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung about 375 points from its high to its low on political headlines during the session. After opening slightly higher, the index tumbled on reports that congressional Democrats planned to discuss pursuing impeachment proceedings. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry after markets closed.

Stocks then pared some of their losses after Mr. Trump said he would release a transcript of a call with the Ukrainian president that has come under scrutiny in recent days. It was reported that Mr. Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

The Dow industrials fell 142.22 points, or 0.5%, to 26807.77. The S&P 500 dropped 25.18 points, or 0.8%, to 2966.60, as nine of its 11 sectors slumped. Only the consumer staples and utilities sectors -- both of which are seen as safety plays -- held on to gains. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 118.84 points, or 1.5%, to 7993.63.

Energy stocks were the biggest decliners, falling 1.6% as oil prices also dropped. Oil has been on a wild ride since attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities this month sent prices soaring.

Tuesday was one of the most volatile sessions for stocks in weeks. The S&P 500 averaged daily moves of 0.2% in each of the previous two weeks. Even with Tuesday's decline, the broad stock-market index is up 18% for the year and less than 2% below its July record.

"The market seems like it needs some incremental positivity to push through and reach new highs, and we haven't seen that yet," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.

Meanwhile, new data on consumer confidence and manufacturing added to the downbeat sentiment, intensifying worries that economic weakness could spread to the U.S.

Investors have cited strong consumer confidence as a bulwark for the U.S. economy, so the Conference Board's announcement that its consumer-confidence index had fallen in September -- and by more than economists expected -- chipped away at that reason for optimism. A gauge of softening manufacturing activity across mid-Atlantic states was a disheartening sign of weakness after overall U.S. industrial production rose in August.

Investors were also parsing the latest signals on the state of trade talks between the U.S. and China. President Trump delivered a rebuke of the World Trade Organization Tuesday and said he wouldn't accept a "bad" trade deal with China at an address before the United Nations.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 edged up less than 0.1%, following a session of gains in Asia. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.2%.