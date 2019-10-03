Stocks Drop as Growth Fears Accelerate

By Avantika Chilkoti

U.S. stocks tumbled Thursday as weak economic data raised investors' concerns about global growth.

Renewed worries about a slowdown, along with a simmering trade dispute with China and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's interest-rate path, have rattled the stock market this month.

The latest blow came after the Institute for Supply Management's nonmanufacturing index hit a three-year low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 276 points, or 1.1%, after slumping more than 800 points over the previous two sessions. The S&P 500 dropped 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9%.

The data further spooked investors after reports earlier in the week showed U.S. factory activity contracted and the pace of job creation in the private sector slowed in September.

The services sector had been a bright spot in the economy, despite weakness in the manufacturing space. But cracks started to emerge last week after data showed consumer spending cooled in August.

Investors were also still digesting the news that the U.S. will impose new tariffs on EU goods, including jetliners, Irish and Scotch whiskies, cheeses and hand tools, starting later this month.

"The total size or volume of tariffs being applied to what does amount to quite an array of goods is actually very small when you consider just the goods trade between the U.S. and the European Union," said Matt Cairns, rates strategist at Rabobank.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasurys dropped to 1.508% Thursday, from 1.594% Wednesday. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of its peers, was down 0.1%.

"The [global] economy is fine without further escalation of the trade war, but what does an investor really have in terms of the next step in trade wars?" said Emiel van den Heiligenberg, head of asset allocation at Legal and General Investment Management. "No one can really predict what Trump will do next and that makes investors nervous."

The Stoxx Europe 600 slipped 0.2% after fresh data added to the gloomy outlook for the broader European economy. The IHS Markit composite purchasing managers index -- an aggregate measure of activity among manufacturers and service providers -- fell to 50.1 in September from 51.9 in August, the lowest reading since June 2013.

The U.K. services purchasing managers index hit a six-month low of 49.5, below the 50 level that marks contraction. The figures reignited concerns that the economy is in recession, analysts at Capital Economics said, adding that economic performance will remain "well below par" while Brexit negotiations drag on.

In Thursday's trading, PepsiCo saw its shares climb 2.7% on a better-than-expected earnings report. The food-and-beverage company posted strong revenue growth, though foreign-exchange moves weighed on the business.

Shares of Constellation Brands fell 4.2% after the Corona brewer swung to a loss in the latest quarter. Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond fell 1.7% after the company reported another quarter of falling sales.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell 2%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3%. Stock markets in China and South Korea were closed on Thursday.

Jessica Menton and Joanne Chiu contributed to this article.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com