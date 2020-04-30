Stocks Drop but Are Set for Big April Gains

By Caitlin McCabe, Anna Hirtenstein and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks were set to finish their best month in decades on a downbeat note after data on spending and unemployment further revealed the extent of the coronavirus pandemic's damage.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, reversing Wednesday's gains when the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it is in no hurry to end its stimulus programs. Despite a largely choppy month, the index is on track to finish April up about 12%, its largest one-month percentage gain since 1974.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell about 330 points, or 1.3%, Thursday is on track for its best month since 1987, up nearly 11%.

Stocks have rebounded since the market bottomed March 23, the day the Fed signaled it would do practically anything to save an economy ravaged by the pandemic. Both indexes are still down more than 10% for the year.

Thursday's weak reports on consumer spending and unemployment were the latest examples of the pandemic's reach.

"Markets tend to run in these short-burst cycles now," said Tom Stringfellow, president and chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors. "Then, you have a few reality checks. That's what reminds investors that things have run up a bit, so let's take some money off the table."

Consumer spending fell 7.5% in March, the Commerce Department said Thursday, the steepest monthly decline in records tracing back to 1959. Spending by Americans accounts for more than two-thirds of total output and therefore weighs on the economy heavily. Earlier this week, data showed U.S. gross domestic product shrank 4.8% in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims in the U.S. hit 3.8 million in the week ended April 25, surpassing economists' estimates of 3.2 million. That brings the total number of claims to roughly 30 million since mid-March.

"From the point of view of investors, what matters is getting a peak" in jobless claims, said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "We saw an acceleration and it's now starting to decelerate."

Losses across U.S. stocks were broad, with all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors reporting declines.

Retailers were among the steepest decliners in the S&P 500. Gap fell 7.7%, Kohl's dropped 6.7%, and Ralph Lauren slid 8%.

Big technology companies were among the gainers, helping limit the Nasdaq Composite's losses. The technology-heavy index was down 0.7%, bringing its losses for 2020 to 1.4%.

Tech companies have largely buoyed the stock market this year, in part, because they have seen increased use as the pandemic has kept millions of people stuck at home. Shares of Facebook jumped 4.9% after the social-media company said ad revenue has stabilized in recent weeks.

And Netflix, which gained 1.3%, has been one of the key beneficiaries of the pandemic, propelling its year-to-date gains to 29%. Tesla dipped 1.3% after gaining for most of the morning, following its unexpected third consecutive profitable quarter. Still, the car maker's stock is up 51% this month, on pace for its third best month on record.

Investors will be watching closely to see how Apple and Amazon.com fare when they report earnings after the market close. Gilead Sciences, United Airlines Holdings and Visa will also report.

Since first-quarter earnings season kicked off this month, investors have scanned corporate comments for signals about how companies expect to fare for the rest of the year. Bank of America said in a note Wednesday that it expects second quarter gross domestic product to collapse 30%. And some investors remain concerned about how long it may take to put millions of people back to work -- or what might happen if the U.S. sees a resurgence of cases after stay-at-home orders are lifted.

Still, the unprecedented level of intervention from the Fed, coupled with stimulus measures from the federal government, has helped keep markets afloat after the steep stocks drawdown throughout parts of February and March. Some traders say they expect more Fed intervention, and many say they expect pent-up consumer demand to help lead an economic rebound toward the end of 2020.

"People are saying, 'As soon as this is over, I can't wait to go to a restaurant, I can't wait to do this'," Mr. Stringfellow said. "I think the recovery this time around will not be slowly drawn out."

Oil prices also rebounded as investors looked ahead to a rise in fuel consumption as lockdown measures are scaled back. Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, climbed 4% to $25.21 a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 0.592% from 0.625% Wednesday as investors continued to seek safe assets. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Globally, stocks were mixed. In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2% after the European Central Bank kept interest rates and its bond-buying program unchanged. Still, it said it was prepared to ramp up its asset purchases if necessary.

"What we're seeing here is the ECB taking stock of the measures so far and keeping some of its powder dry," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the eurozone at ING. "They could also be doing this to put some pressure on governments" to encourage fiscal spending.

Among European equities, Royal Dutch Shell declined 11% after it slashed its dividend for the first time since World War II and reported a loss in the first three months of the year due to the crash in oil prices.

And in Asia, stocks closed higher. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2.1%. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

