Stocks Drop but Are Set for Big April Gains

By Caitlin McCabe, Anna Hirtenstein and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks were set to finish their best month in decades on a downbeat note after data on spending and unemployment further revealed the extent of the coronavirus pandemic's damage.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, reversing Wednesday's gains when the Federal Reserve reassured investors that it is in no hurry to end its stimulus programs. Despite a choppy month, the index is on track to finish April up about 13%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell about 260 points, or 1.1%, Thursday, is up 11% in April. Both indexes are on track for their best monthly performance since 1987 -- but are still down more than 10% for the year.

Stocks have rebounded since the market bottomed March 23, the day the Fed signaled it would do practically anything to save an economy ravaged by the pandemic.

Thursday's weak reports on consumer spending and unemployment were the latest examples of the pandemic's reach.

"Markets tend to run in these short-burst cycles now," said Tom Stringfellow, president and chief investment officer at Frost Investment Advisors. "Then, you have a few reality checks. That's what reminds investors that things have run up a bit, so let's take some money off the table."

Consumer spending fell 7.5% in March, the Commerce Department said Thursday, the steepest monthly decline in records tracing back to 1959. Spending by Americans accounts for more than two-thirds of total output and therefore weighs on the economy heavily. Earlier this week, data showed U.S. gross domestic product shrank 4.8% in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly jobless claims in the U.S. hit 3.8 million in the week ended April 25, bringing the total number of claims to roughly 30 million since mid-March. Thursday's data signaled that claims may be trending downward -- in the previous two weeks, 4.4 million and 5.2 million Americans applied for benefits -- though some market observers fear that a second wave of coronavirus layoffs could continue.

"From the point of view of investors, what matters is getting a peak" in jobless claims, said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "We saw an acceleration and it's now starting to decelerate."

Losses across U.S. stocks were broad, with all of the S&P 500's 11 sectors reporting declines.

Retailers were among the steepest decliners in the S&P 500. Gap fell 9%, Kohl's dropped 8.3%, and Ralph Lauren slid 9.2%.

Big technology companies were among the gainers, helping limit the Nasdaq Composite's losses. The technology-heavy index was down 0.4%, bringing its losses for 2020 to 1%.

Tech companies have largely buoyed the stock market this year, in part, because they have seen increased use as the pandemic has kept millions of people stuck at home. Shares of Facebook jumped 5.1% after the social-media company said ad revenue has stabilized in recent weeks.

And Netflix, which gained 1.3%, has been one of the key beneficiaries of the pandemic, propelling its year-to-date gains to 29%. Tesla dipped 1.9% after gaining for most of the morning, following its unexpected third consecutive profitable quarter. Still, the car maker's stock is up 50% this month, on pace for its fourth best month on record.

Investors will be watching closely to see how Apple and Amazon.com fare when they report earnings after the market close. Gilead Sciences, United Airlines Holdings and Visa will also report.

Since first-quarter earnings season kicked off this month, investors have scanned corporate comments for signals about how companies expect to fare for the rest of the year. Bank of America said in a note Wednesday that it expects second quarter gross domestic product to collapse 30%. And some investors remain concerned about how long it may take to put millions of people back to work.

Still, the unprecedented level of intervention from the Fed, coupled with stimulus measures from the federal government, has helped keep markets afloat after the rout of February and March. Economists and investors are now trying to determine what the country's recovery might look like. Some are betting on a V-shaped recovery -- a sharp slowdown and then a quick recovery.

Others, however, are waiting to see what the next few weeks bring, especially after Americans in some states emerge from weeks-long quarantines.

"For equity prices to go higher, you will have to see real fear in the economy diminish," said Jack McIntyre, a portfolio manager for Brandywine Global. "It can't just be Fed policy."

"The economy won't get traction until consumers do what they do best -- and that's consume," he continued.

Oil prices rose Thursday as investors were hopeful that fuel consumption will rise as stay-at-home orders are lifted. Brent crude futures for delivery in June rallied 12% to $25.27 a barrel.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 0.631%, from 0.625%. Yields fall as bond prices rise.

Globally, stocks were mixed. In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2% after the European Central Bank kept interest rates and its bond-buying program unchanged. Still, it said it was prepared to ramp up its asset purchases if necessary.

"What we're seeing here is the ECB taking stock of the measures so far and keeping some of its powder dry," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for the eurozone at ING.

Among European equities, Royal Dutch Shell declined 12% after it slashed its dividend for the first time since World War II and reported a loss in the first three months of the year due to the crash in oil prices.

And in Asia, stocks closed higher. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.3%. Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 2.1%. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were closed for a holiday.

