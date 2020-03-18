Stocks Drop in Sync With Haven Assets as Fears Deepen

By Xie Yu, Anna Isaac and Paul J. Davies

Stocks, bonds and commodities fell Wednesday in a simultaneous selloff that suggests investors and companies are trying to raise cash as rapidly as possible to cope with the economic disruption sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 3.9% before halting trading, while oil plunged to its lowest in almost 17 years amid investors' concerns about the economic impact of the outbreak.

Assets that are normally considered the safest, like long-term government bonds and gold, are being shunned, which rarely happens when riskier assets like stocks are also falling. Yields on government bonds in most major economies including the U.S., Japan and across Europe rose sharply and investors sheltered in the shortest-term government debt and cash.

Investors are grappling with wanting to buy safe assets, but also taking into account the substantial amount of long-term debt governments will have to issue in order to pay for stimulus efforts unveiled in recent days.

"When even silver and gold are getting crushed, that's a panicked drawing of liquidity," said Rob Arnott, founder of California-based investment firm Research Affiliates. "In the U.S., you can't find toilet paper anywhere: This is the capital markets equivalent of that."

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 4.5%, hitting its lowest level since December 2012. Most major Asian markets closed lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 4.2%.

The sharp moves laid the groundwork for another choppy day of trading in the U.S.

"The markets have become fast: you don't know what a fair price is, and you don't know where the liquidity is, so you only sell if you're forced to," said Neil Dwane, portfolio manager and global strategist at Allianz Global Investors. "This volatility is undermining confidence more as each day goes by."

U.S. crude futures dropped 8.6%, plunging to their lowest level since April 2003 as Saudi Arabia and Russia forged ahead with plans to raise output in their continued price war. The demand for oil is also likely to drop as authorities global escalate emergency measures to curtail the spread of the virus. Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil prices, fell 4.2%.

Businesses and institutions are shutting their doors in the U.S. and Europe and sending staff home as countries struggle to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus. This will mean a sudden stop or major disruption to revenues and cash flows for many companies, fund managers and people even as they still have to pay rent, utility bills and other fixed costs.

The volatility of recent days in the U.S. government bond market continued, with yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury notes ticking up to 1.073%, from 0.994% on Tuesday.

Investors snapped up short-term government bonds that are the closest equivalent to cash: the yield on 1-month Treasury bills fell to 0.01% from 0.08% on Tuesday, according to FactSet.

Yields on bonds issued by Southern European nations widened as investors shunned the continent's riskier debt amid increased fiscal spending plans to counter the coronavirus outbreak. Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yield briefly soared above 3% to the highest level since February 2019, before easing to 2.658%. The yield on Greek debt rose to 4.046%. Less than a month ago, it was below 1%.

The European Central Bank scrambled Wednesday to reassure investors it would back Italy's government as it combats the spreading coronavirus, intervening in Italian debt markets via Italy's central bank and dialing back a top official's remarks suggesting it would do little more. A person familiar with the matter said Wednesday that the ECB was intervening in Italian sovereign bond markets via the Bank of Italy in order to avoid disruptions.

In commodity markets, copper prices tumbled as the pandemic sapped demand for raw materials outside China. The base metal dropped 5.7% on the London Metal Exchange, falling below $5,000 a metric ton for the first time since late 2016. With activity in some key sectors grinding to a halt in parts of Europe and the U.S. as authorities try to contain the outbreak, metal consumption is expected to slide, analysts said.

Gold dropped almost 1% and silver shed about 2%.

In one sign of the damage created by the turbulence, Malachite Capital Management LLC, a U.S. hedge-fund manager specializing in trading volatility, said it would shut down immediately, citing "extreme adverse market conditions" and the effects on fund performance.

Premarket trading in a popular exchange traded fund that tracks the S&P 500, known by its ticker symbol SPY, was down more than 6%, indicating U.S. markets could open sharply lower. Unlike stock futures, the ETF isn't subject to the same overnight trading limits.

In currency markets, the British pound fell to its lowest level against the dollar in 35 years as investors reassessed the growth outlook for the U.K. Sterling fell 1.4% against the dollar to $1.1854 Wednesday, extending its rout this year to 10.6%. The U.K. government has recommended that people avoid restaurants, bars and unnecessary contact with others, adding to the economic strain. The future of Brexit talks are also adding layer of pressure, analysts said.

The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of other currencies, rose 0.5%.

Markets remain jittery despite a series of measures taken by central banks. In recent days, the Federal Reserve has slashed rates and extended terms on emergency loans to banks borrowing from its discount window, relaunched a financial-crisis-era commercial paper tool, and ensured dollars were available internationally via swap lines with five major central banks.

"I think the Fed is doing the right thing. But people are having margin calls," said Alex Au, managing director at Alphalex Capital Management, a hedge fund based in Hong Kong. "There might be many forced sellings on the market as people unwind earlier positions."

Investors who have used borrowed money to make bigger bets can face margin calls when holdings fall in value, forcing them either to stump up more cash or to sell their positions.

Economists are slashing growth forecasts, with some warning the coronavirus will trigger a global recession. In a note published Tuesday, Morgan Stanley economists said they now expect world growth in 2020 to fall to 0.9%, the lowest since the global financial crisis.

The Philippines will resume stock trading Thursday, two days after operations were suspended due to a lockdown of the country's main island to prevent the coronavirus's spread.

In Tokyo, shares in SoftBank Group tumbled more than 10% to their lowest point since 2016, after The Wall Street Journal reported the Japanese technology group was backing away from part of a planned bailout of office-sharing company WeWork.

