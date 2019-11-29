Stocks Edge Down Ahead of Start to U.S. Shopping Season

By Will Horner

Global stocks edged down Friday as investors await fresh signals on both the health of the U.S. economy as the crucial holiday-shopping season kicks off and on U.S.-China trade talks.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2%, signaling that the benchmark for blue-chip stocks may slump when U.S. markets reopen after the Thanksgiving holiday, though light trading volumes are expected given the shorter session. The gauge had posted four straight days of advances, and closed Wednesday at a fresh record.

U.S. markets' expectations for stock volatility has also dropped, with the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, trading at close to its lowest level in more than a year.

"The Thanksgiving holiday is usually a sign that the end of the year is in sight," said Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank in London. "If people have already made decent money this year, they are not going to risk it."

U.S. retailers face the start to a hypercompetitive period of sales that stretches from Thanksgiving to Christmas as both online and in-store shopping kicks into high gear on what's come to be known as Black Friday. Data on retail sales will provide investors with fresh insights on the strength of household spending going into next year, following a six-month period in which U.S. shoppers have been the economy's driving force.

Meanwhile, markets are also awaiting concrete developments on an agreement that could end the monthslong trade war between the U.S. and China. Officials on both sides remained confident they can sign a partial trade deal in the coming weeks as Beijing held off from retaliating after President Trump signed a bill supporting Hong Kong's antigovernment protesters.

Given the uncertainties, investors are taking a cautious approach, with some concern that trade tensions may once again escalate in the coming days.

"It's a combination of issues that means investors are trying to get some risk off the table," said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader. "My biggest concern is waking up on Monday morning and having to deal with a bad trade headline. It only takes one tweet."

Meanwhile, European stocks slipped, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 gauge dropping less than 0.1%.

Ocado is one of the region's best performers for the day after the online retailer struck a deal with supermarket owner Aeon Co. to expand into Japan. Its shares rose almost 12% in London.

Over in Asia, Hong Kong's equity benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 2%, posting its biggest decline in two weeks.

While investors have welcomed recent signs that the U.S. and China were drawing closer to striking a partial trade deal, the mood has soured in the last two days.

Though the market's initial reaction to President Trump's signing of a bill supporting Hong Kong's protesters had been muted, investors have begun to reconsider how China might retaliate, and whether similar support from other Western nations could lead to broader political tensions, according to Alex Au, managing director at Alphalex Capital Management, a hedge fund based in Hong Kong.

"Some people think the scenario may end up worse than [initially] expected," he said.

-Xie Yu contributed to this article.

Write to Will Horner at William.Horner@wsj.com