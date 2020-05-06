Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Stocks Edge Down as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:35am EDT

By Avantika Chilkoti and Frances Yoon

U.S. stocks gave back early gains Wednesday as investors look to key pieces of economic data and the prospects for the world's biggest businesses to gauge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% after the opening bell, on track for its third day of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost about 35 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.4%.

U.S. stocks have been rising this week as investors continue to feel optimistic about the reopening of local economies.

Still, however, they are keeping a careful eye on first-quarter earnings -- and any commentary on the outlook for the rest of this year.

Shares of General Motors jumped 9% after the auto maker posted a profit on strong truck sales.

CVS Health climbed 3.2% after it posted its latest results and kept its earnings-per-share guidance for the full year unchanged. And Occidental Petroleum jumped 3.4% after its latest result Thursday. The energy producer is exploring ways to reduce its roughly $40 billion debt load, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Walt Disney, however, slipped 1.8% after the world's largest entertainment company said late Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic took a $1.4 billion bite out of its earnings.

Lyft and PayPal Holdings are among the companies scheduled to disclose results after the close in New York.

The U.S. nonfarm payroll data for April from ADP, a gauge of private-sector employment in the world's largest economy, on Wednesday registered a slightly smaller drop in payrolls than expected. Still, the nonfarm private sector in the U.S. lost about 20.2 million jobs from March to mid-April.

The U.S. Department of Labor is expected to release its April employment report on Friday.

Markets continue to reflect caution about the prospects for the global economy and the potential for more fatalities from coronavirus as some countries experiment with easing restrictions on business and social activity.

"The U.S. economy is reopening, that's what's given this new sentiment lift," said Patrick Spencer, managing director at U.S. investment firm Baird. "But it is hard to say just how fast the economy will bounce back. There are so many unknowns over the length of Covid and how consumers will behave once the economy begins to reopen."

President Trump on Tuesday said his administration is considering disbanding the White House's coronavirus task force, even as the virus continues to spread around the U.S. A key model projected that the current number of U.S. deaths could nearly double by this summer.

"He's trying to make the case we can get back to this Goldilocks scenario quickly if we all pitch in and I think people will be scared," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham. "Nobody will be running out and buying a brand-new television in the next few months."

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury rose to 0.709%, from 0.656% on Tuesday, signaling a muted rise in investors' risk appetite.

In commodities, Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped 2.1% to $30.31 a barrel, following weeks of wild swings in energy markets.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 benchmark was up 0.1% China's Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.6% after a five-day holiday and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied 1.1%.

-- Caitlin McCabe contributed to this report.

Write to Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.01% 23911.76 Delayed Quote.-16.78%
HANG SENG 1.12% 24153.92 Real-time Quote.-15.27%
NASDAQ 100 0.92% 9024.854972 Delayed Quote.-0.17%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.87% 8895.585322 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
S&P 500 0.11% 2875.64 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
10:35aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Down as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
10:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
09:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
09:02aU.S. Futures Tick Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
08:58aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Trump wants to end lockdown restrictions and admits this may cost lives
08:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:06aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
07:08aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
07:00aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Tick Higher as Investors Look to Earnings, Economic Data
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
5HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group