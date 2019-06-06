Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Stocks Edge Higher on Dovish Central-Bank Signals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 11:16am EDT

By Jessica Menton and Paul J. Davies

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday, buoyed by supportive commentary from global central banks that helped shore up investor confidence earlier this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 48 points, or 0.2%, to 25584, heading toward its third straight day of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%. All three major indexes are up at least 1.6% this week, and the blue-chip Dow is on pace to snap a six-week losing streak.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's monthly jobs report for further insight into whether trade tensions and slowing global growth could slow hiring. Economists expect that employers added 180,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

"It's not unreasonable to see the market flat in anticipation of Friday's employment figures," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Stocks have climbed in recent sessions amid indications that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Investors received further signs of accommodative policy from other central banks Thursday after the ECB said it was keeping interest rates unchanged for now. Policy officials extended the period during which they expected to leave rates on hold from the end of 2019 to at least through the first half of 2020. The euro rose against the dollar to trade 0.4% higher.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged down further to 2.100% Thursday from 2.119% Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

Fears about the impact of President Trump's various standoffs with the U.S.'s leading trade partners on the health of the global economy have hurt stock markets in recent weeks. But U.S. indexes extended a rebound on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.8%. That came after the Federal Reserve signaled it could cut rates to boost economic growth and the central bank's "beige book" reported modest growth in April and May.

The U.S. and Mexico were set to enter the second day of negotiations on Thursday that could avert tariffs. President Trump's spat with Mexico is likely to mean an immediate spike in car prices, according to some economists. Autos are one of the biggest exports into the U.S. from its southern neighbor. That, in turn, would hurt demand.

"While the exact price elasticity of vehicle demand is hard to quantify, it is possible to imagine a 25% tariff bringing down overall vehicle demand by 3 [million plus] units, or an 18% [plus] reduction," said Emmanuel Rosner, an economist at Deutsche Bank.

U.S. oil prices had dropped more than 22% below their April peak in recent days as growth concerns and a rise in U.S. production led to a big rise in U.S. crude inventories. Wider fears about the global economy slowing have hit Brent crude prices, too, but not by as much. However, banks have maintained their forecasts for higher prices this year and WTI rebounded Thursday, rising 0.2% at $51.80, while global benchmark Brent crude added 0.4% at $60.83.

In Thursday's action, shares of Cloudera, an enterprise information-technology provider, tumbled 42% to about $5 a share after reporting disappointing guidance and the departure of its chief executive on Wednesday.

Stitch Fix surged 22% after the personal-fashion company exceeded quarterly revenue targets, posting 8% growth in sales per active client from a year earlier.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3%. In Asia, shares in Shanghai were down 1.2%, while those in Tokyo were flat.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com and Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.42% 25646.65 Delayed Quote.9.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.37% 7246.581565 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.15% 7586.540909 Delayed Quote.13.44%
S&P 500 0.33% 2835.2 Delayed Quote.11.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:31aU.S. yield curve flattens after ECB move; stocks mixed
RE
11:31aU.S. yield curve flattens after ECB move; stocks mixed
RE
11:25aU.S. yield curve flattens after ECB move; stocks mixed
RE
11:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher on Dovish Central-Bank Signals
DJ
11:06aTrade tensions may dent defensive armor of consumer staples stocks
RE
11:01aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Struggle For Direction As Trade Concerns Mount, Investors Eye ECB Policy Changes
DJ
10:31aTSX higher as oil prices rise, trade deficit shrinks
RE
10:30aTRACKINSIGHT : Japanese Socially Responsible Stocks experienced positive performance
TI
10:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Continue Rising on Dovish Central-Bank Signals
DJ
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Even more outflows from US Information Technology Stocks
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
5CAPGEMINI : CAPGEMINI : 5G in Industrial Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About