Stocks Edge Higher on Dovish Central-Bank Signals

By Jessica Menton and Paul J. Davies

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday, buoyed by supportive commentary from global central banks that helped shore up investor confidence earlier this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 48 points, or 0.2%, to 25584, heading toward its third straight day of gains. The S&P 500 added 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.1%. All three major indexes are up at least 1.6% this week, and the blue-chip Dow is on pace to snap a six-week losing streak.

Investors are looking ahead to Friday's monthly jobs report for further insight into whether trade tensions and slowing global growth could slow hiring. Economists expect that employers added 180,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%.

"It's not unreasonable to see the market flat in anticipation of Friday's employment figures," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Stocks have climbed in recent sessions amid indications that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates to boost the economy.

Investors received further signs of accommodative policy from other central banks Thursday after the ECB said it was keeping interest rates unchanged for now. Policy officials extended the period during which they expected to leave rates on hold from the end of 2019 to at least through the first half of 2020. The euro rose against the dollar to trade 0.4% higher.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged down further to 2.100% Thursday from 2.119% Wednesday, according to Tradeweb.

Fears about the impact of President Trump's various standoffs with the U.S.'s leading trade partners on the health of the global economy have hurt stock markets in recent weeks. But U.S. indexes extended a rebound on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 0.8%. That came after the Federal Reserve signaled it could cut rates to boost economic growth and the central bank's "beige book" reported modest growth in April and May.

The U.S. and Mexico were set to enter the second day of negotiations on Thursday that could avert tariffs. President Trump's spat with Mexico is likely to mean an immediate spike in car prices, according to some economists. Autos are one of the biggest exports into the U.S. from its southern neighbor. That, in turn, would hurt demand.

"While the exact price elasticity of vehicle demand is hard to quantify, it is possible to imagine a 25% tariff bringing down overall vehicle demand by 3 [million plus] units, or an 18% [plus] reduction," said Emmanuel Rosner, an economist at Deutsche Bank.

U.S. oil prices had dropped more than 22% below their April peak in recent days as growth concerns and a rise in U.S. production led to a big rise in U.S. crude inventories. Wider fears about the global economy slowing have hit Brent crude prices, too, but not by as much. However, banks have maintained their forecasts for higher prices this year and WTI rebounded Thursday, rising 0.2% at $51.80, while global benchmark Brent crude added 0.4% at $60.83.

In Thursday's action, shares of Cloudera, an enterprise information-technology provider, tumbled 42% to about $5 a share after reporting disappointing guidance and the departure of its chief executive on Wednesday.

Stitch Fix surged 22% after the personal-fashion company exceeded quarterly revenue targets, posting 8% growth in sales per active client from a year earlier.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3%. In Asia, shares in Shanghai were down 1.2%, while those in Tokyo were flat.

Write to Jessica Menton at Jessica.Menton@wsj.com and Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com