Stocks Edge Lower Amid Bevy of Earnings Reports

By Caitlin Ostroff and Sam Goldfarb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped Tuesday after some large American companies reported weaker-than-expected earnings, raising new concerns about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 96 points, or 0.4%, to 26489. The S&P 500 swung between small gains and losses and was recently down 0.1%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.4%.

Shares of manufacturing conglomerate 3M, fast-food giant McDonald's, and motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson were among those that declined after earnings reports. Investors are watching this earnings season closely, both to gauge the impact of the coronavirus crisis on profits and for a sense of what companies are expecting in the months ahead.

Stocks have rebounded from their pandemic-crisis lows, supported by aggressive monetary policies and economic stimulus. Now they must balance dismal headline earnings with more optimistic projections for coming quarters.

"I don't think the market really cares about second quarter earnings," Bob Doll, chief equity strategist and senior portfolio manager at Nuveen. "I think it really cares about what the future looks like. How will the third quarter compare to the second and what about 2021?"

3M shares slid 4.4% after the manufacturer reported a sharp drop in sales in the second quarter, driven by weakness in its transportation and health care segments as businesses made fewer cars and planes and hospitals performed fewer elective procedures.

McDonald's fell 2.4% after the burger chain reported a deeper-than-expected drop in profit, as fewer people ate at restaurants and the company spent millions of dollars to help keep its franchises operating. Harley-Davidson shares dropped 4% after the company said motorcycle sales fell by more than a quarter.

Among gainers, shares in Pfizer rose 3.8% after the company's results beat expectations and it raised its full-year outlook. The U.S. has agreed to pay Pfizer and BioNTech nearly $2 billion to secure 100 million doses of their experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Altria Group climbed 1.6% after its adjusted earnings beat expectations and the cigarette-seller said it would expand marketing of a heated-tobacco device.

Apart from earnings, broad market moves were once again heavily influenced by large technology companies, which were mostly lower after posting gains on Monday. Apple was recently down 1.1% on the session while Google parent Alphabet had slipped 1.2%, though both were still up for the week.

Investors are also watching for progress on a coronavirus relief bill. Among other measures passed by Congress in March, a supplemental unemployment benefit has helped cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus in recent months. But it effectively ended for millions of Americans this weekend and will officially expire on July 31.

"This week, the market focus will be solely on the negotiations between the Republicans and the Democrats," said Wei Li, head of iShares EMEA investment strategy at BlackRock. "We're talking about a really tight timeline for them to come through with something."

Overseas, the Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%, and South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.8%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%.

Gold prices rose 0.8% to $1,947.30. The precious metal has soared in recent months, driven higher by the drop in inflation-adjusted interest rates caused by central banks' efforts to bolster economic activity during the pandemic. Gold pays no income, so becomes more attractive to investors when yields on other assets decline.

Traders are now turning their focus to the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday for cues about the outlook for monetary policy.

While the Fed isn't expected to introduce new stimulus measures, investors are watching for signs the central bank could shift its purchases of Treasurys and mortgage bonds toward longer-dated securities, as it did after the 2008 financial crisis. Fed officials could also provide some sense for how long they plan to keep interest rates near zero.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note declined to 0.595%, from 0.609% Monday. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

--Chong Koh Ping contributed to this article.

Write to Caitlin Ostroff at caitlin.ostroff@wsj.com and Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com