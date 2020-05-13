Stocks Edge Lower as Fed's Powell Says Economic Outlook 'Highly Uncertain'

By Joe Wallace and Frances Yoon

U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Congress and the White House will need to spend more money to make sure policy makers' quick initial response to the coronavirus-induced economic contraction isn't wasted.

The S&P 500 ticked down 0.2% in early New York trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the Nadsaq Composite Index advanced less than 0.1%. The modest moves at the opening of trading followed stocks dropping sharply on Tuesday. Futures had risen earlier, but gave up some of their earlier gains after Mr. Powell's remarks.

"The scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II," Mr. Powell said in a speech Wednesday delivered online. "Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery."

The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note edged down to 0.653%, from 0.679% on Tuesday, suggesting that bond investors remain risk averse.

Meanwhile, a gauge of U.S. business prices on Wednesday posted its largest decrease on record for April as the new coronavirus curtailed business activity. The producer-price index, a measure of the prices businesses receive for their goods and services, fell a seasonally adjusted 1.3% from the prior month, the Labor Department said.

In Europe, the benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1%, led lower by shares in banks, travel and leisure companies and makers of cars and auto parts. Concerns about a prolonged economic slump, a second wave of infections and U.S.-China trade tensions have made investors cautious in recent days.

Top Fed officials on Tuesday warned that the U.S. economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be uneven, with some sectors such as services and hospitality struggling to rebound. The economy is likely to need additional fiscal stimulus, and inflation will probably remain low for some time to come, according to the Fed's top Cleveland official, Loretta Mester. The unemployment rate could go as high as 20%, she said.

House Democrats on Tuesday released a roughly $3 trillion bill to battle the health and economic effects of the pandemic, staking out a position ahead of talks with Senate Republicans who are wary of additional spending.

Tensions between the U.S. and China added to the nerves among investors, who worry new frictions between the two largest economies could exacerbate the global downturn. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday proposed legislation that would allow President Trump to impose sanctions on China if it doesn't investigate the origins of the pandemic.

"We will have more and more noise around this issue," said Sophie Chardon, a strategist at Lombard Odier. Still, she expects Washington will ultimately seek to avoid the spat escalating into a repeat of the trade conflict. "At the end of the day, it's not good for the economy to have very high tariffs -- especially in a year when you have U.S. elections and you already have the Covid crisis."

New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Korea and elsewhere have prompted investors to question whether the U.S. economy will exit lockdown as quickly as they had hoped, according to Mr. Brooks.

"In the background, that's really the key driver of markets at the moment," Mr. Brooks said. "If we don't get that V-shaped recovery, which I think is unlikely, markets will correct."

Adding to the uncertainty in markets, top Trump administration health officials on Tuesday emphasized the need for caution and widespread testing while easing coronavirus lockdowns. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned in a Senate hearing that there could be a new wave of infections in some states if there is a premature reopening of schools and businesses.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises rose 4% in premarket trading after it said it has launched a private offering of $3.3 billion in senior secured notes, which it will use to repay a $2.35 billion loan.

Brent-crude futures, the benchmark in global oil markets, rose 0.3% to $30.08 a barrel, extending a recent rally. Demand for physical barrels of oil in the North Sea has started to recover over the past two weeks, said John Morley, managing editor at S&P Global Platts.

Traders will closely watch weekly data on U.S. oil stockpiles from the Energy Information Administration, as they seek to gauge whether storage space for crude will run out.

Among European stocks, German lender Commerzbank fell 4.5% after swinging to a loss in the first quarter. Shares in ABN Amro retreated 7.6% after the Dutch bank said impairments tied to Covid-19 and the fall in oil prices pushed it to a loss in the first three months of the year.

Before the opening bell in New York, shares in Mylan rose 1.1% after the pharmaceuticals company said it struck a deal to license remdesivir, a therapy that may treat Covid-19 patients, from Gilead Sciences.

Benchmarks in Asia ended the day mixed. India's S&P BSE Sensex index jumped 2.2% after Prime Minister Narendra Modi set out an economic relief package.

Investors are still being conservative with their strategies, according to David Beale, who oversees Deutsche Bank's institutional investor relationships in the Asia-Pacific region. They are waiting for clear signs of economic recovery before becoming more active in allocating funds into assets, he said.

"Until we see a clear path to the exit strategies, investors remain very cautious," Mr. Beale said. "They want to see how the reopenings play out and what the impact on the economy will be."

That has prompted some to bet that emerging-markets currencies would weaken, Mr. Beale said. "For now, we see a bias to short emerging-market foreign currencies given the slow backdrop of global growth, and the impact around employment across markets globally."

Major stock markets have gained in recent weeks, but investors have still opted to bulk up on protection through tools like equity puts, said Paul Sandhu, head of multiasset quant solutions for Asia-Pacific at BNP Paribas Asset Management. Put options are contracts that give investors the right to later sell stocks at a specific price. Investors can use puts as a way to protect themselves against a potential selloff.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty around testing and reopenings in the U.S. It's why we're still seeing volatility in the markets," Mr. Sandhu said.

