Stocks Edge Lower as Jobs Report Clouds Expectations of a Rate Cut

0
07/05/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

By Michael Wursthorn

U.S. stocks stumbled and Treasury yields jumped Friday after a better-than-expected June jobs report clouded expectations of an imminent interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

All three major indexes fell from their records after new data showed U.S. employers hired at a robust pace in June. somewhat dashing investors' expectations of an interest-rate cut at the Fed's policy meeting later this month. A sustained slowdown in job growth could potentially nudge the central bank into taking steps that would have stoked further economic growth.

Instead, U.S. employers added 224,000 jobs last month, according to the Labor Department's latest data. That topped analysts' expectations and sent stocks lower after the opening bell.

On Friday morning, White House economist Larry Kudlow attempted to soothe investors, saying the central bank should "take back" its December interest-rate hike because inflation is "way below the Fed's target." Although major indexes recouped some of their earlier losses, investors appeared to remain skeptical as both the Dow and S&P 500 lingered in the red throughout Friday's session.

"Markets have moved to all but price out the probability of a double interest-rate cut from the Federal Reserve in July," said Oliver Blackbourn, a portfolio manager on Janus Henderson's multiasset team. "If the U.S. labor market and, by extension, the U.S. consumer remain in reasonable health, recession risks may start to look overpriced."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.88 points, or 0.2%, to 26922.12, while the S&P 500 declined 5.41 points, or 0.2%, to 2990.41. The Nasdaq Composite also fell, shedding 8.44 points, or 0.1%, to 8161.79.

Despite the losses, all three indexes rose over the week, thanks, in part to gains that followed the trade truce the U.S. and China reached at the Group of 20 meeting in Osaka, Japan at the end of last month. The Dow industrials added 1.2% over the week, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively.

At the same time, U.S. Treasury yields climbed as investors sold stocks and bonds simultaneously. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note jumped to 2.044% following the release of the jobs report, its biggest one-day gain since early January.

Chris Dillon, a capital-markets investment specialist at T. Rowe Price Group, was somewhat more optimistic that the central bank will be able to eventually cut interest rates since the total number of jobs added last month fell below 225,000.

If June's number was above 225,000, T. Rowe expected the Fed to have less justification for several interest-rate cuts this year. But 224,000 is more of a "Goldilocks" level that keeps some -- not all -- of the Fed's monetary easing in play, Mr. Dillon said. This year, employers have been adding an average 172,000 jobs a month through June, compared with 223,00 jobs a month in 2018.

Luke Bartholomew, an Aberdeen Standard investment strategist, added that the jobs report aside, other U.S. economic figures have been a mixed bag, from slowing manufacturing activity to declining consumer sentiment. Couple that with tepid inflation and the Fed could still justify a rate cut, just not one as big as the market expects.

Investors who trade futures continue to heavily lean toward at least one rate cut at the Fed's July meeting and subsequent sessions this year, according to CME Group data.

Still, major indexes like the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 remain up 15% and 19%, respectively, this year and had set fresh records through Wednesday's trading session. (Major U.S. exchanges were closed Thursday for the Independence Day holiday). Analysts said stock prices will likely ebb and flow over the next several weeks until the Fed offers further guidance on its plans later this month.

Trade tensions also remain in play and could give the Fed the justification it needs to cut interest rates, some analysts added. Although the U.S. and China have agreed to hold off on further tariffs indefinitely, the two sides still haven't reached a final deal that would remove the levies already in place.

"The combination of this more positive data, the Fed easing and the truce in the trade war should help debt and equity markets rally into the summer," Mr. Bartholomew said.

On Friday, interest-rate sensitive stocks mostly led the market lower. Real-estate firms in the S&P 500 fell 0.6%, while consumer staples and utilities declined 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively. Health-care stocks also stumbled, shedding 0.7%, as shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals fell $11.39, or 3.6%, to $307.

Financial stocks, meanwhile, notched a small gain, rising 0.4%, due to the move in bond yields. Higher rates usually allow banks to charge more for loans.

-- Lauren Almeida contributed to this article.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.16% 26922.12 Delayed Quote.15.60%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 7841.301046 Delayed Quote.24.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.10% 8161.790811 Delayed Quote.23.13%
S&P 500 -0.18% 2990.41 Delayed Quote.19.51%
