Stocks Edge Up as Financial Shares Rally

By Carlo Martuscelli

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses Friday as a rally in shares of big banks and other financial companies was partially offset by losses in technology stocks.

The S&P 500 rose shortly after the opening bell before paring gains, moving around the flatline in recent trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 62 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%.

Financials outperformed the broader market as Treasury yields inched higher, pushing prices down. One of the biggest winners was Wells Fargo, whose shares climbed 4.3% after the San Francisco bank appointed Charles Scharf as president and chief executive. Mr. Scharf is leaving Bank of New York Mellon to succeed C. Allen Parker, interim CEO since Timothy Sloan resigned in late March.

Shares of Bank of America added 1.5%, while JPMorgan edged up 1%.

Meanwhile, investors sold traditionally safer assets like gold and U.S. government bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to 1.699%, according to Tradeweb, from 1.685% Thursday.

Friday's move puts major indexes within an inch of their record highs. Still, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were on track to end the week with slim losses, and the week was marked by some big intraday moves as investors parsed the outlook on a trade deal between the U.S. and China alongside political developments from Washington. House Democrats have sought impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Investors continued to watch for signs of the health of the domestic economy, especially as concerns about wobbling growth worldwide have mounted.

"I think the markets are kind of trading sideways," said Adrian Helfert, director of multi-asset portfolios at Westwood Holdings Group. "I wouldn't expect more appreciation until we see the whites of the eyes of growth."

Fresh data showed U.S. consumer spending slowed more than expected in August, a sign that a key part of the economy could be losing steam.

Meanwhile, one proxy for business investment -- orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft -- declined in August, recording its weakest performance since April, the Commerce Department said.

Still, the wild moves that punctuated markets in August have recently receded. The S&P remains on track for its 16th consecutive day without a move of 1% in either direction, the longest streak since July.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.8% after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia moved to impose a partial cease-fire in Yemen. Houthi forces in a surprise move last week declared a unilateral cease-fire in the country.

Corporate news drove swings among shares of individual companies. Shares of Micron Technology tumbled 8.9%, on track for its biggest percentage decrease since December, after the company reported late Thursday a decline in sales and earnings in the latest quarter.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% in afternoon trade, with the U.K.'s FTSE 100 up 0.8% after a Bank of England official said an interest-rate cut could be needed even if a Brexit deal is agreed.

Elsewhere, stocks closed broadly lower in Asia, with Tokyo's Nikkei down 0.8% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.3%. Shares in Shanghai were an outlier, edging up 0.1%.

Gunjan Banerji contributed to this article.