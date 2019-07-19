Stocks End Week Lower as Fed Signals Small Rate Cut

By Corrie Driebusch and Nathan Allen

U.S. stocks wavered in the past week, torn between mixed corporate earnings reports and shifting expectations of Federal Reserve intervention later this month.

On Friday, the Fed appeared to play down chances of a large interest-rate cut, sending stocks lower. The clarification from the central bank came a day after New York Fed President John Williams said central banks must take swift action when faced with adverse economic conditions, which some investors interpreted as signaling a half-percentage-point rate cut in July. Mr. Williams's statement sparked a rise in major indexes on Thursday.

But Fed officials are set to cut interest rates by a quarter-percentage-point at their coming meeting, and aren't prepared for bolder action by making a half-point cut, as analysts and traders have speculated in recent days, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 18.50 points, or 0.6%, to 2976.61, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 68.77 points, or 0.3%, to 27154.20. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 60.75 points, or 0.7%, to 8146.49. All three indexes ended the week lower, though they are still up more than 1% in July following big rises in June.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined this week to 2.048%, while the 2-year-note yield, sensitive to shifting expectations for Fed policy, fell to 1.813%.

Second-quarter earnings also swung individual companies, as the first big week of firms reporting results came to a close with many exceeding beaten-down expectations. Companies that have fallen short of estimates have been swiftly punished by traders, but their losses haven't been enough to make a big dent in the broader market's recent gains.

Since the recent stocks rally began in early June, the S&P 500's climb has been consistent with only very small drawdowns, said Frank Cappelleri, senior equity sales trader and chief market technician at Instinet. Since July 4, the largest drop in the S&P 500 has been a 1.7% decline from an intraday trading high on June 21 to an intraday low on June 26, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

"It's been quiet and persistent, but this kind of market can change on a dime," he said.

Among the biggest stocks moving on Friday were Microsoft, whose shares rose slightly after reporting its profits beat expectations and that its cloud-computing business drove revenue to a record, and American Express, whose shares fell $3.58, or 2.8%, to $124.82, after the credit-card company reported a rise in expenses.

With about 15% of companies in the S&P 500 reporting results, earnings are on track to contract 2.1% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to FactSet. At the end of June, analysts had predicted second-quarter earnings would contract 3% from a year earlier.

On Thursday, Netflix's stock tumbled 10% after the streaming giant said for the first time in nearly a decade the number of its subscribers declined. That large drop from one of the biggest contributors to the S&P 500 wasn't enough to drag down the broader market, and major indexes ended that day higher.

On Friday, the price of oil rose, rebounding from the month's lows and marking a second day of price volatility. Iran denied that the U.S. Navy downed one of its drones in the Strait of Hormuz, following several close encounters between American warships and the Iranian military on Thursday in the vital oilshipping route that have further raised tensions between the nations.

In Europe, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.1% following a two-day losing streak. The index eked out a small weekly gain.

In Asia, most benchmark gauges traded higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%, buoyed by consumer-goods companies. Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2%. Both indexes ended the week up 1%.

-- Lauren Almeida contributed to this article

