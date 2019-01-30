Stocks Extend Gains After Fed Decision

By David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

U.S. stocks extended their rebound Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled further increases are on hold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 389 points, or 1.6%, to 24969. The S&P 500 added 1.3%. Both gauges have wobbled lately but are up more than 6.5% in January. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.7%.

Cautious comments from the Fed about its pace of rate increases have fueled this month's rebound, after some investors had feared tighter financial conditions would crimp economic activity entering the year. Reassuring signals about flexibility regarding the central bank's balance sheet runoff have also lifted markets.

Wednesday's decision put an end to the runoff closer into view and dropped explicit references to rate increases, an encouraging development for analysts anxious about Fed policy.

Investors were still awaiting remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, which have swung markets in recent weeks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 2.715%, according to Tradeweb, from roughly 2.73% before the announcement. Bond yields rise as prices fall and have stabilized following their December slide, with analysts more confident in the U.S. economy.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, fell 0.3%.

Data Wednesday also showed the private sector added more jobs than anticipated this month. Analysts are looking ahead to Friday's jobs report for the latest reading on economic activity.

Investors say comments from large companies have lifted sentiment, even as trade tensions and slowing global growth continue to hang over markets.

Apple shares climbed 6% even though the iPhone maker posted its first holiday-quarter decline in revenue and profit in more than a decade and warned the slowdown in its core iPhone business and weakness in China has spilled into this year.

Aerospace giant Boeing added 6.9% after topping quarterly profit targets and giving an upbeat outlook for 2019.

Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices surged 17% after projecting stronger-than-expected revenue for the year.

Investors have rewarded companies after their earnings reports more frequently than normal this reporting season following the worst quarter for stocks since 2011. Even shares of companies that miss expectations are performing better than normal.

"The market looks much more attractively priced right now than where it was three or four months ago," said Michael LaBella, head of global equity strategy at QS Investors. "Investors are giving companies the benefiting of the doubt because of their very cheap valuations."

Still, AT&T was among the companies whose shares fell following its latest report. Shares dipped 4.3%.

Microsoft, Facebook and Tesla are among the big names posting numbers after the market closes, and investors were also weighing trade talks with slow growth from China buffeting large technology companies recently.

As part of the negotiations, President Trump is scheduled to meet with the head of the Chinese delegation, Vice Premier Liu He.

"These trade negotiations are like a medium- to a long-term new framework through which the U.S. and China are interacting," said James Hassett, managing director of macro trading at Barclays Investment Bank. "The feedback loop between sentiment and equities markets is what we're trading off at the moment."

In the latest signal of tepid economic activity overseas, figures showed the French economy slowed sharply last year, a trend that bodes ill for the eurozone's outlook for 2019. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.4% Wednesday.

Earlier, technology stocks helped lift Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4%. South Korea's Kospi added 1%, while Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.5%.

