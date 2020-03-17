Stocks Extend Gains in Volatile Market

By Frances Yoon, Avantika Chilkoti and Karen Langley

U.S. stocks pushed higher after a punishing Monday selloff as the Federal Reserve and White House moved to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 gained 4.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 4.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3% recently, after it dipped below the 20,000 mark at one point in the morning. On Monday, the blue-chip gauge recorded its second-worst percentage drop ever, behind only the Black Monday crash of 1987, amid fears the pandemic was disrupting supply chains and sidelining workers after infecting tens of thousands of people.

The market's gains solidified after the Federal Reserve said Tuesday it would launch a lending facility to support short-term commercial debt markets. The move is aimed at reassuring companies that they will have access to short-term funds, which could help banks to lend longer-term.

"The story of the day is the Fed responding to the funding tightness in the credit markets and restarting their commercial paper facility," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial. "That really has seemed to alleviate a lot of the pressure in the markets, both in the funding markets, short term credit, as well as equities."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also pitched Senate Republicans on a stimulus package of about $850 billion, giving hope to investors watching for government action to help soften the economic blow of the virus.

The latest move by the Fed comes after it slashed its benchmark interest rate to near zero on Sunday and announced purchases of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities.

"The reason why we're seeing volatility is because we do need the double-barrel shotgun here," said Diane Jaffee, senior portfolio manager at TCW for the relative value equities team. "We need not just monetary policy but we need fiscal response."

"No one's sure that this is going to get through," she said of the fiscal relief plan. "But at least the numbers are along the right lines."

A closely watched measure of turbulence in U.S. stocks, the Cboe Volatility Index, edged down from Monday's high but remained sharply elevated.

Sectors that are seen as relatively safer led the S&P 500's gains, with utilities advancing 9.8% and consumer staples and real estate adding about 6%.

Big gainers included Clorox Co., up 14%, Dollar General Corp., up 12%, and Walmart Inc., up 7.9%.

The focus for many investors is now on any fresh data on the pandemic's spread and damage, as well as policy measures that are likely to be taken to counter the economic fallout, said Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers.

"The markets just don't know how negative an economic scenario they need to price in," said Ms. Dwek. "For some people, an economic recession is a foregone conclusion, and how deep the recession will be is the question."

The U.S. dollar surged against major currencies Tuesday as its availability outside the U.S. appeared constrained, despite the Federal Reserve and other central banks' efforts to boost liquidity for dollar funding globally. The ICE U.S. Dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of others, rallied 1.7%.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 0.896%, from 0.722% Monday. The U.S. government bond market has been unusually volatile in recent days, reflecting investors' growing anxiety as well as the liquidity constraints surfacing in various corners of the market amid the broader rout.

In the corporate bond market, investors are demanding far greater returns for holding debt from companies dependent on tourism or travel. The spread, or extra yield that investors demand over Treasury bonds to hold corporate debt, has been increasing at unprecedented speed, according to Morgan Stanley analysts.

Some economists have said U.S. households, businesses and investors should brace for a sharp downturn in the first half of 2020 and hope for a bounceback during the last six months of the year. A contraction in U.S. economic activity would mean global recession. Others have said the fallout from the fast-moving health crisis is hard to predict.

"We have no idea whatsoever how this is going to turn out, economically, socially," said Peter Dixon, an economist at Commerzbank. "The real focus is what support are governments going to give cash-strapped businesses to get them through the remainder of this year."

Equity benchmarks in the Asia-Pacific region ranged from rebounds to further losses as investors continued to assess how much governments and central banks could do to stem the deadly coronavirus and the economic damage it would cause.

Australia's ASX 200 jumped 5.8%, partly erasing Monday's steep declines. South Korea's Kospi, which swung from gains to losses, ended the day down 2.5%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9%.

The heightened market volatility is partly because investors aren't clear how much governments would support companies and households through fiscal policy, as world economic activity threatened to slow sharply, according to Sameer Goel, chief Asia macro strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"As you see this fear of a sudden stop in the global economy, you start to see greater worries about corporate defaults and pressure on balance sheets," Mr. Goel said, pointing to market indicators that show heightened demand for dollar funding from foreign borrowers. "We need to see a much more aggressive fiscal response to support balance sheets and the real economy, which is more difficult because it takes longer."

U.S. markets had been due for a correction before the virus outbreak, given high prices compared with fundamental prospects for listed companies, the private-equity sector and some parts of the real-estate market, according to Otavio Costa, a portfolio manager at Crescat Capital in Denver.

He said valuation multiples for stocks -- meaning measures such as price-to-earnings ratios -- could keep falling toward longer-term historical averages. "We could continue to see a mean reversion in the multiples, and that means a substantial downside across equities," said Mr. Costa.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.1% to about $29.72 a barrel.

Write to Frances Yoon at frances.yoon@wsj.com, Avantika Chilkoti at Avantika.Chilkoti@wsj.com and Karen Langley at karen.langley@wsj.com