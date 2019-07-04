Stocks Face Jobs Report After Hitting Records

By Lauren Almeida, Michael Wursthorn and Paul J. Davies

U.S. stock markets continued to edge higher this week, hitting fresh records and extending the more-than-a-decade-long bull market amid expectations central banks around the world will keep rates lower for longer.

On Wednesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record in its fourth consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 index rose to hit its eighth milestone for this year. The Dow was the last of the three major indexes to notch a closing record this year with last weekend's U.S.-China trade truce spurring the latest leg of the recovery.

Whether stocks can maintain their upward trajectory will depend in part on Friday's release of the latest employment data, which has downshifted in recent months. This will provide fresh clues as to how quickly the Federal Reserve could begin to cut rates, possibly as soon as its next meeting in late July.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect employers added 165,000 jobs to payrolls last month. That would be a sharp uptick from a soft gain of just 75,000 in May. The unemployment rate is hovering at a 50-year low of 3.6%, and economists expect that to have stayed steady in June.

Yet there are few signs that the tight labor market is threatening to spark inflation. Rather, the economy has shown signs of slowing, prompting widespread fears within markets that the U.S. could soon face a recession.

An additional concern: Although the economic expansion turned 10 years old this month and is the longest on record, it has been weak historically. Real gross domestic product growth, for example, is up 25% from the second quarter of 2009 through the first quarter of 2019, the second-weakest 10-year economic performance of the previous six 10-year periods that started with expansions, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research.

Stocks have powered higher, though, thanks to a prolonged period of superlow interest rates, which many think will be the norm again in the U.S. within months. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note is currently around 1.95%.

"This has been the Rodney Dangerfield of economic expansions -- getting no respect," Mr. Yardeni said in a note this week. "Yet here we are, celebrating its 10th birthday!"

The Fed is also likely to overshadow second-quarter earnings reports, which will begin to flow in mid-July.

Analysts are forecasting aggregate earnings for the S&P 500 will come in slightly below last year's second-quarter level, which provides room for a positive surprise, said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, in a recent research note. That, combined with an easier Fed, could propel stocks even higher.

"Unless we see a dramatic shift in earnings expectations -- and that rarely happens outside of a geopolitical shock that causes a recession -- the direction of interest rates will determine the direction of equity prices," Mr. Colas wrote.

And interest rates are marching lower globally. A recent rush into European government bonds gathered pace Thursday, pushing the yield on Germany's 10-year bond yield to as low as minus 0.405%.

While U.S. stock markets were closed Thursday for the July 4th holiday, European stocks edged slightly higher. Asian stock markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.3%, while stocks in Shanghai fell by the same magnitude.

The dollar lost 0.2% against the Hong Kong dollar, bringing its decline over the past month to nearly 1%. One dollar now buys just HK$7.79, and this week is the first time the dollar has fallen below the HK$7.80 peg set by the Chinese territory for its currency since November 2017.

U.S. crude-oil futures declined by about 0.6%, as investors remained concerned that global demand may not keep up with supply. Gold prices slid 0.2%.

Eric Morath contributed to this article.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com and Paul J. Davies at paul.davies@wsj.com