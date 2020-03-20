Stocks Fall Despite Fed's Actions to Ease Strains

By Alexander Osipovich, Joe Wallace and Chong Koh Ping

U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Friday as fresh measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic spooked investors, despite massive interventions by central banks to ease market strains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 243 points, or 1.2%, in midday trading. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%.

The indexes rallied earlier in the session but pulled back after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered the state's workforce to stay at home to combat the spread of coronavirus. They sank further after the Trump administration said it was working with Mexico to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries.

All three indexes are poised to close the week with steep losses as the pandemic is expected to cause a sharp downturn in the U.S. economy.

The Federal Reserve on Thursday offered to temporarily provide billions of dollars at near-zero rates to central banks grappling with greenback shortages in many parts of the world, easing market strains. Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington are working on a package of aid to businesses and individuals that could top $1 trillion.

"There is a semblance of calm," said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. "All the measures that central banks have taken over the past week have started to feed into the system and improve liquidity."

The best-performing sectors of the S&P 500 on Friday included energy and consumer-discretionary stocks, both of which were pummeled over the past few weeks as oil prices collapsed and the pandemic disrupted vacation and travel plans for countless Americans.

MGM Resorts International shares gained 28%, while shares of cruise-line operator Carnival Corp were up 21%. Still, both stocks have lost more than half of their value so far this year.

Technology stocks also outperformed. Zoom Video Communications, whose teleconferencing software has gotten heavy use as lockdowns have forced millions of Americans to work from home, was up 7% on Friday.

"You can see investors starting to turn to opportunities in the midst of the selling," said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade.

On Wall Street, traders were braced for unusual volatility in stocks due to "quadruple witching," the Friday near the end of each calendar quarter on which options and futures on both indexes and stocks expire simultaneously.

Yields on U.S. government bonds, which had risen as investors rushed to sell high-quality assets to raise cash, slipped. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 0.956%, from 1.121% Thursday.

Oil prices fell, giving back some of their gains from Thursday's big rally. U.S. crude futures fell 8% to $23.84 a barrel. Futures on Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.9% to $27.35 a barrel.

Overseas, the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 was up 2.1%.

In Asian equity markets, South Korea's Kospi soared to close more than 7% higher after a massive sell-down a day earlier. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.6% higher.

The disruption caused by the outbreak in the U.S. and elsewhere is starting to become apparent: state-level information suggests jobless claims could hit more than 2 million, an unprecedented level, in next Thursday's report on the U.S. market, according to Goldman Sachs Group. California ordered its 40 million residents to stay at home except for essential activities beginning Thursday night in the largest such lockdown in the U.S.

Senators are racing to pass a stimulus package by the beginning of next week. "The strong bipartisan commitment seems to be giving reassurance," said Aoifinn Devitt, head of investments for Ireland at Federated Hermes.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday that the U.S. would extend the individual tax filing deadline to July 15, giving a break to households whose normal life has been upended by lockdowns and mounting layoffs.

Strains in the bond market have been eased by massive new bond-buying programs by the Fed, the Bank of England and European Central Bank, said Paul Jackson, global head of asset allocation at Invesco. The measures, coupled with efforts by governments to support businesses and people facing months of disruption, have given investors hope that "the economic fallout, which is going to be big, will at least be minimized," Mr. Jackson said.

The Fed on Thursday said it would establish a temporary program to provide liquidity to nine central banks including those in Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Singapore. Previously those currency swap lines were provided to just five major central banks in leading economies.

"The extension of additional swap lines, especially to selected Asian central banks, did help to calm some market nerves about the current dollar funding tightness," said Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

The Fed's moves, however, "may not fully offset the ongoing global dash for cash," Ms. Ling added.

In addition to the Fed, the ECB, BOE and central banks in Asia have pumped large amounts of liquidity into markets this week, in many cases cutting benchmark interest rates and buying bonds to ease market strains. Norway's Norges Bank cut its key interest rate to 0.25% Friday, saying that a number of businesses had closed and unemployment was rising in the oil-dependent economy.

Robert Carnell, head of research and chief economist, Asia-Pacific, at ING Bank NV in Singapore, said there was "not quite the abject terror" that had gripped markets in the last few days.

Still, given the extreme volatility in global markets over the past few weeks, the mood among market participants remained subdued.

"Any day that you see a little bit of a rally, it tends to last a day at most, because the underlying problem of the virus is still there," said ING's Mr. Carnell.

Globally there are more than 246,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The disease that the virus causes, Covid-19, has killed more than 10,000 people, with the majority of these deaths taking place in China, Italy and Iran.

Volatility was also high in foreign-exchange markets. Several Asian and European currencies recovered some lost ground against the dollar, which had soared amid a rush by investors and companies to secure the U.S. currency. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, dropped 0.9%.

The British pound, after falling to its lowest level in more than 30 years earlier this week, rose more than 3% against the dollar. The euro also edged higher.

