Stocks Fall Sharply as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China

By Akane Otani

Waves of selling battered stock indexes from New York to Shanghai on Monday as fresh trade threats between Beijing and Washington raised fears of an economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 767.27 points, or 2.9%, to 25717.74, notching its biggest one-day percentage drop since December. The S&P 500 shed 3% to 2844.74 and the Nasdaq Composite declined 3.5% to 7726.04. All three major U.S. indexes are now virtually even with where they were a year ago.

Among the biggest stock-market decliners Monday were shares of industrial and technology companies that rely on global trade. Caterpillar fell 2.3%, while Facebook, Amazon.com, Apple and Google parent Alphabet each fell more than 3%.

Traders also bet on more stock swings ahead, sending the Cboe Volatility Index soaring 40% -- its biggest one-day increase since October.

The stock-market declines, which have extended for six straight sessions, shaving 6% off the S&P 500 during that span, began last week after President Trump said he would extend tariffs to almost all Chinese imports. Selling accelerated Monday after the Chinese yuan dropped beyond the level of seven to the dollar, with local officials blaming the depreciation on Mr. Trump's decision on tariffs. Mr. Trump responded on Twitter, accusing China of engaging in currency manipulation.

The back-and-forth dealt a blow to hopes the two countries would ultimately reach a trade agreement, forcing investors to rethink assumptions that had helped stocks climb to records this year.

In one sign of mounting pessimism, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note -- used to help set borrowing costs for consumers and businesses around the world -- fell from 1.864% Friday to 1.738% Monday, its lowest yield since October 2016. Yields fall as investors buy bonds, which typically happens when they are seeking relatively safe assets.

The downward lurch in yields, which can crimp profits of financial firms, hammered bank stocks. The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index lost 3.6%; Bank of America fell more than 4%.

Despite the recent market downdraft, stocks remain up solidly in 2019. The S&P 500 is up 13%, about 6% below its July 26 record, and is outperforming the Stoxx Europe 600, Nikkei Stock Average, Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

But worries about the conflict have weighed on global growth. The trade fight also has had an impact on the U.S., where growth and consumer spending remain strong: The Federal Reserve last week cut interest rates for the first time since 2008, in part to cushion the economy against what it sees as rising financial risks.

"Global stocks had been priced for perfection," said Kenny Polcari, managing principal at Butcher Joseph Asset Management. "Now people are realizing we may not get a deal."

Fears of the trade fight intensifying amplified bets on the Fed lowering interest rates multiple times by year-end. Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary policy, reflected a roughly 41% probability of at least three more quarter-point rate cuts in 2019, according to CME Group. That is up from 8.2% one month ago.

"I think it's fair to say that if the markets soften further, the Fed might react to that," said Craig Birk, chief investment officer at Personal Capital.

At the same time, Mr. Birk cautioned against trying to make short-term bets based on the U.S.-China trade fight. In past months, U.S. officials had suggested the two countries were close to a deal. Now, "it seems like things are actually regressing," Mr. Birk said.

Earlier, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell nearly 3% as a citywide strike disrupted the airport and subway services. It followed a ninth weekend of protests against a controversial extradition bill and China's growing influence on the city.

In a speech Monday, Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said society has become dangerous and unstable. The city's stock market has fallen 9% in the past few weeks as the protests dent business sentiment and weigh on economic growth.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.3% to its lowest level since May, while Japan's Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1.7%.

Steven Russolillo and Lauren Almeida contributed to this article.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com