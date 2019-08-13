Log in
Stocks Fall as Hong Kong Unrest Fuels Investor Concerns

08/13/2019 | 09:06am EDT

By Anna Isaac and Steven Russolillo

-- U.S. stock futures slipped

-- German 10-year bund yields hit a record low

-- Gold rose 1%

Stocks dropped around the world as protests in Hong Kong, a political shake-up in Argentina and global trade tensions continued to fuel investors' concerns about the global economy.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3% Tuesday, after a sharp decline in the index Monday extended a recent bout of stock volatility. A selloff in Hong Kong stocks accelerated, with the Hang Seng Index falling 2.1% amid continued unrest.

In Europe, the benchmark Europe Stoxx 600 index declined 0.8%, led lower by banks and auto companies. German consumer-goods company Henkel was among the worst performers, dropping 7.5% after cutting its full-year growth forecast.

The yield on the German 10-year bund fell to minus 0.617%, a record intraday low, after a key survey of business expectations showed a sharp drop in sentiment. Bond yields fall as prices rise.

Political turmoil in Italy, where lawmakers are looking to schedule a date for a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government, added to worsening sentiment across Europe, driving Italian government 10-year bond yields down to 1.670%.

"Yields are likely to stay low for a while," said Oliver Jones, market economist at Capital Economics. While short-term factors such as the protests and political shifts are clearly having an impact on investor sentiment, the long-term outlook determining bond prices is "a slowing global economy and a trade war which continues to run," he said.

This week's selloff in Hong Kong stocks meant the Hang Seng Index -- which has lost 11% since the beginning of July, when the protests turned more violent -- has joined Korea's Kospi as the second major global benchmark in negative territory this year.

Cathay Pacific shares fell another 3% after declining 4.9% on Monday, their steepest drop in three years. They slid after the Hong Kong airline threatened to fire staff for supporting the protests. In India, shares in Reliance Industries rose 12% after Saudi Arabia's state oil company, Aramco, agreed to buy a 20% stake in the company's oil-and-chemicals business.

Gold, a traditional haven commodity, rose 1%, while the yields on U.S. 10-year Treasurys dipped to as low as 1.62% from Monday's 1.64%.

Investors have been caught out by the worsening trade tensions, said Fahad Kamal, chief market strategist at Kleinwort Hambros, Société Générale's U.K. private bank.

"The market sentiment a few months ago was for trade-war resolution by the end of the year," he said. "Now they face a downside surprise."

Later in the day, investors will pay close attention to the Labor Department's July consumer-price index for signs of strengthening inflation, to gauge what impact it may have on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decisions. In the previous month, core prices rose 0.1%.

Weakening price pressure was one of the factors behind the Fed's decision to cut its benchmark rate last month.

The Argentine peso, which fell more than 30% briefly Monday amid political upheaval in the Latin American country, was largely flat against the U.S. dollar.

Write to Steven Russolillo at steven.russolillo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.48% 25897.71 Delayed Quote.11.01%
HANG SENG -2.30% 25291.28 Real-time Quote.0.16%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.86% 1928.18 Real-time Quote.-4.74%
NASDAQ 100 -1.11% 7561.682449 Delayed Quote.20.79%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.20% 7863.411175 Delayed Quote.19.95%
S&P 500 -1.22% 2883.09 Delayed Quote.16.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.67% 367.86 Delayed Quote.10.04%
