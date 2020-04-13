Stocks Fall as Investors Digest Oil Deal -- Update

By Chong Koh Ping

Global stocks fell Monday as investors weighed the impact of an agreement to withhold a record amount of crude from markets, with global demand weakened by the coronavirus pandemic.

By afternoon trade in Hong Kong, stock benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul all fell: Tokyo's Nikkei 225 closed 1.6% lower, South Korea's Kospi lost 1.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.6%. S&P 500 futures extended losses to more than 1.2%, suggesting U.S. markets could open lower. Markets in Australia and Hong Kong are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.

"The extreme volatilities in the markets might be behind us," said Homin Lee, Asia macro strategist at Lombard Odier in Hong Kong. He said the focus of the markets is on Covid-19, the disease caused the coronavirus, and the road map to reopening of the global economy.

Financial markets' reaction has been a reasonable response to the epidemic appearing to stabilize in some places and to policy support, he said.

The total number of confirmed infections across 185 countries and regions globally topped 1.85 million, with more than 114,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has about one-third of confirmed cases world-wide and recorded more than 22,000 deaths.

Brent crude, the global gauge of crude prices, rose 3.5% to $32.57 after Saudi Arabia, Russia and the U.S. agreed to lead a deal to cut global oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day. That amounts to withholding more than 13% of world production.

Lombard Odier's Mr. Lee said the deal has ended a price war that saw oil prices plunge by more than 50% this year and added that the risk of oil prices falling below $20 had faded.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose slightly to 0.734%, after settling at 0.729% in the previous session. Bond yields rise as prices fall. Front-month gold futures dipped 1% to $1,735 a troy ounce, slightly below its fresh seven-year high reached last week.

Last week, the S&P 500 climbed 12% to record its best weekly performance since 1974. While the index is down 14% for the year, it has rallied 25% from its March 23 low. This week companies will start reporting their first-quarter earnings, offering investors a first look at the impact of social-distancing measures.

Write to Chong Koh Ping at chong.kohping@wsj.com