Stocks Fall as Investors Return to Less Risky Assets

Major U.S. stock indexes fell Tuesday and investors resumed their buying of less risky assets, putting the market's recent recovery temporarily on hold.

Shares of companies from banks to material firms to consumer staples broadly retreated, as investors remained on edge over the U.S. and China's trade conflict and how the Federal Reserve plans to proceed with monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500, which remained under pressure most of the day, accelerated their declines over the last 10 minutes of the trading session.

No major catalysts precipitated the pullback, and some analysts described the trading session as a "pause" while investors awaited further meaningful developments on trade and the interest rates. At the same time, investors bought less risky assets, including bonds -- pushing yields even lower -- and other havens, such as gold.

"We're in a quiet period watching monetary and trade policy as key drivers of the market and should help keep volatility fairly high going into the third quarter," said Tom Hainlin, global investment strategist at U.S. Bank's Ascent Private Wealth Management group.

The blue-chip index dropped 173.35 points, or 0.7%, to 25962.44, closing near its lowest point of the session. The S&P 500 fell 23.14 points, or 0.8%, to 2900.51. The losses snapped a three-session run of gains that followed the stock market's worst single-day selloff of the year last Wednesday.

The Nasdaq Composite slid 54.25 points, or 0.7%, to 7948.56, its first loss in three trading sessions.

Tuesday's selloff wasn't unusual, some investors said, considering the Dow and S&P 500 rose 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively over the previous three trading sessions. That recovery had put both indexes back within 5% of their July records, and Tuesday's pullback widened that gap again. The stock market will likely struggle to break past that watermark unless the U.S. makes progress on a resolving its trade fight with China, analysts said.

There's "fatigue" at the moment, said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham, adding that the market is likely in "a sideways summer of trading activity."

Financial, material and consumer-staple stocks in the S&P 500 all fell more than 1%, reversing the gains those sectors notched a day earlier. Shares of banks were hit particularly hard following the latest slide on bond yields, which usually make it harder for banks to make money on loans.

Energy stocks also stumbled alongside a decline in oil prices, deepening the industry's slide this month to more than 8%.

Consumer-discretionary stocks also reversed an earlier gain late in the session, sapping the stock market of its one pillar of support. The sector ended down nearly 0.1% despite a gain of $9.14, or 4.4%, to $217.09 among shares of Home Depot. The home-improvement chain reported earnings that topped expectations, even as it cut its sales forecast and warned the potential effects of tariffs could weigh on growth.

Investors, meanwhile, moved money into other asset classes, especially the so-called havens, which are considered more durable stores of value during periods of economic stress.

Investors sought the safety of U.S. Treasuries, pushing prices higher for the first time in three trading sessions. That sent the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 1.557% from 1.603% a day earlier.

Investors also bought gold, sending the metal 0.3% higher to $1,504.60 and back toward its highest levels of the year.

Investors say they expect the volatility to continue, with several predicting a see-sawing market over the next several weeks that leaves major indexes stuck in a narrow trading range. In the meantime, many say they will pay close attention to the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting Wednesday, as well as any statements from Chairman Jerome Powell ahead of the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., starting Friday.

Mr. Perdon says fears of a sharp downturn and the need for rate cuts may have been overblown, adding that the response to the financial crisis from the Fed continued to distort bond-yield curves.

"I would be surprised if members of the Fed would allow themselves to get overly intimidated by the rhetoric," he said.

